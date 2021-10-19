The new Assistant weather widget has started rolling out to some users

Google seems to have started rolling out the new Assistant weather widget that we spotted in a teardown last month. The widget is reportedly available on Pixel devices running Android 12 beta 5, and it should roll out more widely following the Pixel 6 launch later today.

In case you missed our previous coverage, the new Assistant weather widget was first spotted in a teardown of Google app version 12.36.15 beta last month. Although the widget wasn’t live in that release, we enabled it manually and learned that it would show users the current weather, location, and high/low temperatures. We also learned that the widget would support the system-wide dark theme, but it didn’t support Android 12’s dynamic theming system at the time. Now that the widget has started rolling out to some users, we can confirm more details.

Material You weather widgets go live on Android 12 beta 5 with latest Google app beta in pixel 4a @xdadevelopers @aamirsidd94 @MishaalRahman pic.twitter.com/MGPalrJNvo — Jay Prakash (@jay__kamat) October 19, 2021

As you can see in the screenshots attached in the tweet above, the widget does, in fact, support Android 12’s dynamic theming system. It automatically picks the dominant colors from your current wallpaper and adjusts the background and text colors. The widget has the same design as previously spotted and shows the current weather, location, and temperature details.

The new Assistant search widget joins a long list of new widgets that Google has rolled out to several apps in the last few weeks. Apps like YouTube Music, Google Drive, Google Clock, Google Keep, and more have already received new widgets in recent releases. If you missed our previous coverage, you can check out these new widgets by clicking the respective links above.

We expect Google to share more details about these new widgets at the Pixel 6 launch event later today. If you’re interested in learning more, here’s how you can stream the Pixel Fall Launch event live.