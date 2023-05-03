If you point your Samsung Galaxy S23 to the nightly heavens, you can utilize the mobile phone’s powerful camera and internal software to capture stunning images of celestial bodies. However, S21 and Z Fold 4 owners have been left in the dark, relegated to tinkering with the settings for the best possible results. Thanks to an update, astrophotography mode is coming to those older models.

Instead of requiring users to figure out how the storage-hungry Expert RAW mode works (which extracts every ounce of computing power from a mobile phone), Samsung introduced the dedicated galaxy-capturing function to the camera app late last year. However, it was only made available for the S22 and S23, but it has now arrived for the company's 2021 flagship devices.

To use the new astrophotography mode on the S21 and Z Fold 4, update your phone with the latest Samsung firmware. Also, ensure you have the required April 2023 security patch installed for compatibility. As Android Police points out, if you don’t initially see the mode, go to Expert RAW settings and enable the Special photo options. Return to the Expert RAW viewfinder, and the mode should be visible in the toolbar at the top.

There have long been rumors that an astrophotography mode would be made available to older-generation phones, but the strongest indication popped up a few weeks ago. In reply to a comment on the Samsung forums, an engineer let slip that the Galaxy S23’s 360 audio recording won’t make it to the S22 as well as several other planned updates. The reply included a brief line for “Astrophotography lenses support for the S21 Ultra” and “Astro Hyperlapse support for the Z Fold 4, Flip 4 and S22.” No release date or further information was mentioned, but it turned out to be sooner than most users probably anticipated.