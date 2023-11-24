Asus ROG Strix XG249CM $199 $329 Save $130 If you're looking for a monitor that won't break the bank, then look no further than the Asus Rog Strix XG249CM. This 23.8-inch monitor is a performer, featuring great colors, a 270Hz refresh rate, and 1ms response time. Best of all, it's now 40% off, coming in at just $199 for a limited time. $199 at Amazon

Black Friday is here, and as you might expect, we're seeing some awesome deals on popular electronics like laptops, GPUs, SSDs and more. With deals on pretty much everything, it's a really good time to shop. But if you've been holding out and looking to snap up a great deal on a gaming monitor, this new discount on the Asus ROG Strix XG249CM is going to be for you.

The monitor is now priced well below retail, with a discount that knocks 40% off for a limited time. While it's normally going to cost you $329, you can now scoop up this monitor for a fraction of the price, coming in at just $199.

What's great about the Asus ROG Strix XG249CM gaming monitor?

This monitor is packed when it comes to specifications, delivering a 270Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. The monitor comes in at 23.8 inches with a resolution of 1080p. Furthermore, it's an IPS panel, so the viewing angles are great, and you're also getting great colors and contrast thanks to support for HDR.

The monitor also boasts AMD FreeSync Premium, which helps images look better by reducing screen tearing when playing games. The monitor also offers a variety of ports like HDMI and DisplayPort, making it easy to connect all your compatible products. In addition, the monitor also has USB-C and USB-A ports, which means you can also use the monitor as a hub too. The monitor also has a built-in KVM.

Overall, you're really getting a lot to love with this monitor, and with its new cost of just $199, it's an absolute no-brainer for anyone that wants a great gaming monitor on the cheap. Just be sure to pick it up while you can, because this Black Friday deal won't last long.