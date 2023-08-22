Key Takeaways Asus introduces the ROG Swift OLED PG32UCDM, a 32-inch 4K OLED gaming monitor with impressive specifications, including a QD-OLED panel, 240Hz refresh rate, and integrated cooling system, set to release in 2024.

The QD-OLED panel enhances existing OLED technology, delivering vibrant colors, deep black levels, and higher brightness. The monitor also features a cooling system and graphene film for optimal performance.

Asus also announced its ROG Swift OLED PG34WCDM curved monitor, with a 240Hz refresh rate, 0.03ms response time, and additional features like Smart KVM and USB-C charging.

The ROG Swift OLED PG32UCDM is one of Asus' latest monitors, with the company claiming it to be the "world's first" 32-inch 4K OLED gaming monitor. That aside, the monitor comes with some impressive specifications, like its 4K QD-OLED panel, 240Hz refresh rate, and integrated ROG cooling system for enhanced performance. While this all sounds great, there is one downside, and it's that this monitor won't make its retail debut until 2024.

Now, you might have seen 4K OLED monitors before, but what sets this 4K OLED monitor apart from others is that it's using a QD-OLED panel. As far as what makes this panel special is its ability to enhance existing OLED technology, bringing vibrant colors and deep black levels, while also delivering higher brightness levels than a traditional OLED panel. Of course, if you're curious about the technology, you can read our full breakdown of the technology in our detailed QD-OLED explainer.

Now to keep things running optimally, Asus has brought its cooling knowledge to its monitor, delivering a cooling system that makes use of a "custom heatsink that keeps its mainboard cool." Furthermore, the brand has also lined the monitor with a graphene film to help better dissipate heat build-up and keep things running at peak for longer periods.

Of course, the monitor also offers excellent performance numbers with its 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms response time. And also offers support for Nvidia's G-SYNC technology to keep things looking smooth, minimizing graphical tearing. The monitor also offers nice little touches like a Smart KVM, PiP support, and a USB-C port with PD charging that can keep your laptop or other connected devices charged while outputting to the monitor.

Asus makes a bold claim in its ROG Swift OLED PG32UCDM monitor press release stating that users will now have an option without any compromises. As mentioned before, this monitor is slated to make its retail debut towards the beginning of 2024, and although the specifications are impressive, there's a good chance that this monitor won't come cheap. And who knows, maybe this one will be so good, it'll become one of the best OLED monitors of next year.

Source: Asus

ROG Swift OLED PG34WCDM

While the announcement of the ROG Swift OLED PG32UCDM monitor would be impressive enough, the company is also announcing a second monitor with the debut of the ROG Swift OLED PG34WCDM. This monitor also has an OLED panel, comes in at 34 inches, features a 240Hz refresh rate, curved display, and 1440p resolution. It also features a built-in KVM feature, along with PiP support, and a USB-C port with 90W PD charging.

For the most part, this seems like it will be an excellent monitor, and thanks to its curved nature, it will keep users immersed while gaming. As of now pricing and availability have not been released, so prepare to hear more about this in the future.