ASUS ROG Strix XG438Q Gaming Monitor $449 $699 Save $250 This Asus monitor comes with plenty of features but its main attraction is its large 43-inch panel that will keep you immersed while gaming. $449 at Amazon

It probably doesn't come as a surprise, but Asus makes some of the best 4K gaming monitors available. While some of these can be pretty costly, we've managed to find a great deal on a 4K gaming monitor that's not going to break the bank.

This model comes in at 43 inches, offers a wide variety of features, and is now priced 36% below its retail price. That means for a limited time, you can save $250. — but be quick, because this deal won't last long.

What's great about the Asus ROG Strix XG438Q?

With this Asus monitor, you're going to get a massive 43-inch 4K panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and 4ms response time. Furthermore, you're going to get vibrant colors and excellent contrast thanks to the monitor's DisplayHDR 600 certification and 90% DCI-P3 professional color gamut, and support for HDR10.

In addition, you get an anti-glare screen that will allow you to game even in the harshest lighting conditions. On top of all of that, the monitor offers immersive sound thanks to its 10W stereo speakers and ASUS SonicMaster technology. While the monitor does look pretty tame from the front, it does have some RGB illumination in the form of a projected image that can shine below the monitor.

If you're someone that likes to kick back and relax, you'll be happy to know that this monitor also comes with a remote, giving you easy access to the monitor's settings. For the most part, this is a really great monitor, especially when you can get it at its current price, which is priced way below retail.