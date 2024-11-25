There cannot be a better time to build a high-end gaming setup. Black Friday sales have started early, which means you can get some insane deals on liquid coolers, storage devices, and otherwise. One such deal we came across that you absolutely cannot miss if you're in the market for a new monitor is $300 off the Asus ROG Swift OLED monitor.

Who is the Asus ROG Swift 32-inch monitor for?

It's no secret that OLED screens are superior to IPS and VA panels in a lot of ways. The Swift 32 combines the goodness of OLED with a sharp 4K resolution, resulting in a brilliant viewing experience when gaming. In fact, the monitor offers a stunning experience even when consuming content, making it a good option if you're a movie bug.

The high-res panel also has a 240Hz refresh rate along with G-SYNC compatibility. It covers 99% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, so you're covered in terms of color accuracy as well. The Delta E is < 2 and the monitor is Dolby Vision certified. Given that the monitor has to push this many pixels at high brightness levels, Asus has thoughtfully added a custom heat sink with a graphene film for better thermals.

As for connectivity, the ROG Swift monitor has a DisplayPort 1.4 connector, an HDMI 2.1 port, and a USB-C port that can also output power at 90W. So, if you plan on plugging the monitor into a laptop, it can power the laptop without requiring a separate charger. If you're looking for the ultimate viewing experience, you simply can't go wrong with the Asus ROG Swift OLED monitor. Right now, it's even more enticing with the $300 discount.