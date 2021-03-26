ASUS’ new AiO V241 is powered by 11th-gen Intel Tiger Lake mobile processors

ASUS has refreshed its all-in-one (AiO) PC offering in India with the new AiO V241. The company says that apart from meeting the consumers’ computing needs, the new AiO doubles up as a dedicated multimedia content consumption device where one can watch TV, play console games, catch up on OTT content, stream movies, and more using the HDMI-in port.

ASUS AiO 2021: Specifications

Specification ASUS AiO V241 ASUS AiO V222 Dimensions & Weight 540 x 409 x 48 ~ 165mm

5.1kg 540 x 409 x 48 ~ 165 mm

mm 4.8kg Display 23.8-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS 100% sRGB 178-degree viewing angle

21.5-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) LED-backlit Processor Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 10210

Intel Core i3 10110

Intel Pentium Gold 6405U

Intel Pentium Silver J5005

Intel Celeron J4005 GPU Intel Xe Graphics Intel UHD RAM & Storage Up to 16GB RAM

Up to 512GB M.2 PCIe SSD

1TB SATA HDD 7200RPM Up to 16GB RAM

Up to 512GB M.2 PCIe SSD

1TB SATA HDD 7200RPM Battery & Charger 90W power supply 90W power supply

65W for Celeron I/O 4x USB 3.2 Type-A

USB 2.0

HDMI-in

HDMI-out

RJ45 Ethernet

DC-In

3.5mm headphone/microphone combo jack

Kensington lock slot 4x USB 3.2 Type-A

USB 2.0

HDMI-out

RJ45 Ethernet

DC-In

3.5mm headphone/microphone combo jack

Kensington lock slot Connectivity Wi-Fi 5

Bluetooth 4.2/5.0 Wi-Fi 5

Bluetooth 4.2/5.0 OS Windows 10 Home Windows 10 Home Other Features 1MP 720p camera

Wireless keyboard and mouse

2x 3W stereo speakers

Optional external USB Optical Drive 1MP 720p camera

Wireless keyboard and mouse

2x 3W stereo speakers

Optional external USB Optical Drive

According to the press note shared by ASUS, the AiO V241 is powered by Intel’s 11th-gen processor; however, it is worth noting that ASUS is making use of the mobile versions (Core i5-1135G7) with the new Xe graphics, that is usually seen on laptops. The AiO is also available with a more powerful Core i7 version, although that specific model hasn’t been mentioned. There is no discrete GPU on this machine, so don’t expect it to support any high-end gaming capabilities. The AiO will be available with up 16GB of RAM and dual-storage options of up to a 1TB 7200PRM SATA HDD along with up to a 512GB M.2 PCIe SSD.

The PC comes with a 23.8-inch IPS display with a full-HD resolution with 100% sRGB coverage and slim 2mm bezels. The display is backed with the ASUS Splendid and ASUS Tru2Life Video technologies for better color vibrancy and details. The display and internal components are packed in a sleek premium body that sits on a metal stand milled out of a single block of aluminum. The AiO also incorporates bass-reflex speakers right under the display, and the company also offers ASUS SonicMaster stereo audio and DTS audio processing algorithm for speakers and headphones.

As for the I/O, the AiO V241 comes with four USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, a USB 2.0 Type-A port, a headphone/microphone combo jack, HDMI-in, HDMI-out, an ethernet LAN port, and a jack for power. The AiO also comes with a 720p webcam with dual microphones and a wireless keyboard and mouse combo offering 2.5mm deep key-travel and large chiclet keys. Wireless connectivity options include Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0, with lower-end variants offering Bluetooth 4.2.

Additionally, ASUS has also upgraded the AiO V222, a smaller 22-inch AiO PC that is available at a more affordable price range. Despite being smaller than the V241, this variant can be configured with similar storage and memory options and features the same set of connectivity and I/O ports except for HDMI-in. The biggest difference is that ASUS is offering it with the most basic Intel Celeron J4005 processor going all the way up to a 10th-gen Intel Core i5-10210 processor.

The ASUS AiO V241 will be available at a starting price of ₹61,990 ($855), while the ASUS AiO V222 will be available at a starting price of ₹25,990 ($359). Both models will be available in Black-Gold or White-Silver color options.