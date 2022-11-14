If you own a recent Zenfone or ROG Phone, your wait for Android 13 won't be that much longer.

Ever since Google released the stable build of Android 13 in August, phone makers across the world have been announcing rollout plans for their device portfolio. Now, we can add Asus to that list. The Taiwanese OEM has finally shared a roadmap that reveals when the Zenfone and ROG Phone family of devices will be updated to the latest version of Google’s mobile software.

Although a closed beta version of Android 13 is already available for the Zenfone 9 community to try out, the stable Android 13 update will roll out to both the current-gen phones, as well as a handful of legacy devices. According to the official roadmap, the Zenfone 9 will be the only phone to receive Android 13 via stable channel this year.

Owners of the Zenfone 8 and ROG Phone 6 series will have to wait until next year, though. The same can be said for the ROG Phone 5 family as well, as the update isn’t expected to arrive to these phones until the second quarter of 2023. Hopefully, the company doesn’t hit any delays.

Notably, Asus doesn’t provide any other details beyond the devices listed, including whether the Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders or older Zenfone/ROG Phone models will receive Android 13 in the future. For now, the company appears laser-focused on the aforementioned devices only, so count yourself lucky if your Asus handset made the cut.

As soon as Asus releases the stable Android 13 update, or if there are any changes, we’ll be sure to let you know.

Source: Asus on Twitter (1, 2)