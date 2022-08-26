Asus announces Android 13 closed beta program for the Zenfone 9

Towards the end of last month, Asus launched a new flagship smartphone — the Zenfone 9. The device packs Qualcomm’s latest flagship SoC, the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, a high refresh rate display, a substantial battery, and impressive camera hardware in a compact chassis. On the software front, the Zenfone 9 comes with Asus’ ZenUI skin based on Android 12 out of the box, but it might soon get the Android 13 treatment.

Asus has announced the Android 13 closed beta program for the Zenfone 9, giving users a chance to experience Google’s latest software offering ahead of the stable rollout. If you’ve recently bought yourself a Zenfone 9 and want to give the Android 13 beta release a shot, you can sign up for the beta program by following a few simple steps.

Head over to the System update section in the device settings and tap on the gear icon in the top-right corner. Select Enroll in the Beta Test Program on the following page and tap on Agree after going through the beta test program notice. Then sign in with your Asus member account, fill out the beta test application, and hit Submit.

Asus will review your application and shortlisted applicants should subsequently receive the Android 13 beta update on their devices. Note that since this is a closed beta release with a limited number of seats, your application may not be approved. At the moment, Asus has not provided any details about a wider Android 13 beta rollout or the upcoming stable release. We’ll make sure to let you know as soon as we learn more.

It’s worth noting that the Zenfone 9 isn’t the first Asus device to receive an Android 13 beta build. The company has released three Android 13 developer preview builds to last year’s Zenfone 8 and it might be the first device in the company’s roster to receive stable Android 13.

Source: Asus ZenTalk forums