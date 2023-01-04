Asus has plenty of new devices at CES 2023. There's the new ExpertBook B9 OLED which is a 14-inch business laptop with an OLED screen, the Asus BR1102 series 2-in-1 and laptop for education users, and the new Asus Chromebook Vibe CX34 Flip. This is along with new models for the company's ROG gaming devices and monitors On top of that, there are laptops for creators, the Vivobook lineup, and some mini PCs including a Chromebox. Here's a look at everything you need to know.

Asus ProArt & creator laptops

Leading with the Asus ProArt laptop lineup, there are three products. The highlight is the new ProArt StudioBook 16 3D OLED, as well as the Vivobook Pro 16X 3D OLED, and the ASUS Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (2D).

The ProArt StudioBook 16 3D OLED model is the world's first 16-inch laptop with a 3.2K resolution 120Hz 3D OLED 16:10 aspect ratio display. This is a glasses-free 3D experience using Lenticular Lens Technology. The display is being dubbed "Spatial Vision" and has an OLED layer, an optical resin layer, a glass panel, the lenticular lens layer, as well as a 2D and 3D liquid crystal switching layer. All of that should help product demonstrations, gaming, and design experiences feel life-like. The tech works with SteamVR, the most popular 3D applications, and most 3D file formats.

The laptop itself sports a step-wise design for heat dissipation, a 180-degree lay-flat hinge, and the Asus Dial. Under the hood, Asus has optimized the thermals with liquid metal, a per-key design for intake cooling, and Asus Ice Cool Pro technology. The laptop is powered by up to 13th Gen Core i9 Intel HX series CPUs, and Nvidia's next-gen GeForce RTX laptop GPUs. Asus says a traditional 2D OLED touchscreen panel will also be available in the second half of this year.

This same 3D tech will make its way over to the Vivobook Pro 16X 3D OLED which lacks the Asus dial.

Asus Zenbook lineup

The Asus Zenbook lineup is seeing three additions. There's the Zenbook Pro 14 OLED, Zenbook 14X OLED, and ZenBook Pro 16X OLED.

With the ZenBook Pro 16X OLED laptop, Asus has partnered with Intel and reduced the size of the motherboard by 38% thanks to the new SoM module design. They've also started using liquid metal cooling, and LPDDR5X DRAM for higher memory signal frequency. The ZenBook Pro 16X OLED sports a 3.2k 120Hz 16:10 aspect ratio display, up to 13th-gen Intel Core i9 H CPUs, and next-gen Nvidia 40-series graphics. Note that the device also has the world's first per-key WhiteRGB backlight keyboard, support for Asus Pen 2.0, and a MUX switch.

The 14-inch Zenbook lineup includes the Zenbook Pro 14 OLED and Zenbook 14X OLED. These are getting 16:10 aspect ratio 120Hz OLED screens, up to Intel Core 13th Gen H-series CPUs, and next-gen Nvidia 40-series graphics. The Zenbook 14X, though, is only picking up next-gen Intel Core i9 H-class CPUs, and will still use RTX 3050 laptop GPUs. You'll find the 14X in two colors, either Inkwell Gray, or Sandstone Beige. The Zenbook Pro 14 OLED also has an Asus Dialpad, which can be used for app control, and support for Asus Pen 2.0.

Asus monitors and desktops

Also coming from Asus is a ProArt display OLED screen, two new Pro Art Displays, and also a ProArt desktop workstation.

The new Asus ProArt Station PD500TE is a desktop PC that has a 13th Gen Intel Core i9 CPU and up to an Nvidia RTX A4000 GPU. The station features customizable ASUS Lumiwiz LED indicators, a power-button shield to prevent accidental shutdowns, and rendering-progress email notifications.

As for the Asus ProArt Display OLED PA32DCM, this is a 31.5-inch 4K pure RGB Stripe OLED panel. It's designed to be mounted on a wall and has a great aluminum finish and Thunderbolt 4 connectivity. It is not to be confused with the ProArt Display OLED PA32DCM, which is a regular OLED 4K monitor with a stand and Thunderbolt 4 ports. Capping out the lineup is the ProArt Display PA279CRV. This is a standard non-OLED 27-inch 4K HDR monitor designed for video-editing professionals. It will come in 24-inch and 32-inch sizes, too, and has a smaller base compared to the last generation.

Asus mini desktops

There are a few mini desktops from Asus that you'll see in 2023. These include the ExpertCenter PN64-E1, which is a built-touch mini PC featuring the latest Intel Core mobile processor, and dual-channel DDR5 memory. Also included is the ASUS ExpertCenter PN42, which looks to be a more affordable mini PC powered by Intel N-series CPUs. Then there's the Asus Chromebox 5, which has a 12th Gen Intel Core processor and a QU charger at the top of the case.

Asus ROG laptops

With ASUS' gaming division, ROG, there were a lot of new laptops that were announced at CES 2023. The theme, though, is larger screens, as well as a boost in GPU and CPU power and options for a MUX switch.

The ROG Strix Scar 16 and ROG Strix G16 have new 16-inch 16:10 aspect ratio displays that use Mini LED technology. Then there's the new ROG Strix Scar 18, which is an 18-inch gaming laptop similar to Alienware's M18. The 16-inch and 18-inch Strix laptops sport a new cooling system, an improved heat sink, and full surround vents. As for the CPU and GPU power, it's 65W Intel CPUs, and Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4090 GPUs.

On the Zephyrus side of things, there are the Zephyrus M16 and G16, and G14. The M16 sports a fully redesigned chassis, the new Nebula HDR Mini LED display, and H-series Intel CPUs with Nvidia 40-series GPUs. We do want to mention the special Anime Matrix effects on the lid of the M16, too. It allows for customizable images and messages to be displayed. As for the G14, it's another laptop with AMD CPUs and Nvidia GPUs, sporting 16:10 aspect ratios, and a 165Hz screen.

With the Flow lineup, the Flow X13 has been redesigned, so that it is more compact, with a bigger battery, and options for Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4070 GPU. Everything else in this lineup is just modest spec bumps.

Asus ROG displays

Asus launched four new ROG displays at CES 2023. The first is the mind-blowing ROG Swift Pro PG248QP, which has a 540Hz refresh rate. There's also the ROG Swift OLED PG27AQDM, which is Asus' first 27-inch OLED gaming monitors with 1,000 nits of brightness and 1440p resolution and a built-in heat sink. We can't forget the ROG Swift PG32UQXR, which is a 4K Mini LED monitors with a 160Hz refresh rate, and the ROG Strix XG49WCR which is a massive 49-inch monitor with a 165Hz refresh rate. Asus did not provide pricing or availably for these products.

ExpertBook B9 OLED

Capping out the rest of the Aus lineup is the new Asus ExpertBook B9 OLED. Pricing and availability were not shared, but this is a new business-first PC. Asus is dubbing this new flagship as an option for business executives, and also claims it's one of the lightest 14-inch OLED laptops ever. Of course, this laptop also sports Intel's new 13th Gen CPU as well as options for up to 64GB of RAM.

And as you probably already know from the naming, it sports an OLED display that comes with a 16:10 aspect ratio and a 90% screen-to-body ratio that'll be sure to make spreadsheets and other on-screen content seem extra immersive. The premium magnesium alloy finish which meets military-grade tests is another design feature, as is the 26% larger trackpad, improved webcam, speakers, and microphones.

Asus Chromebook Vibe CX34 Flip

A surprising device announced at CES is the Asus Chromebook Vibe CX34 Flip. You might be familiar with the ASUS Chromebook Vibe CX55 Flip which is the company's first Cloud Gaming Chromebook, but there's now a second entry to the family. The Vibe CX34 Flip is a smaller 14-inch Chromebook 2-in-1.

This new ChromeOS device sports a pixel-packed 14-inch 16:10 aspect ratio screen tuned to the WUXGA resolution, as well as a 4-Zone RGB backlit anti-ghosting keyboard. It is outfitted in a pearl white finish as well as orange WASD keys. Under the hood, meanwhile is a 12th generation Intel Core i7 CPU, with 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. Like with other Cloud Gaming Chromebooks, your purchase includes 3 months of free Nvidia GeForce Now top tier, and Amazon Luna +. You'll even get a bundled SteelSeries Rival 3 gaming mouse at some retailers.

Asus BR1102 Series

Finally, geared at the education marker is the new Asus BR1102 series of devices. This comes in both laptop and 2-in-1 form factor, and is a specially designed 11.6-inch device for students. It's built tough and is tamper-resistant and spill-resistant with a scratch-resistant exterior. Under the hood, meanwhile, is 12th generation Intel Core processors. The devices are powered by Windows 11 Education.

Other products

Asus also launched new TUF gaming laptops, including the TUF Gaming A16 Advantage Edition, which is an all-AMD laptop with Ryzen 9 Gen 4 CPUs, and Radeon RDNA3 GPU with USB-4 tech. We also want to end with the TUF Gaming F15/17 and A15/17. The F15 and F17 models sport up to Core i9-H CPUs, and the A 5 and A17 have AMD Ryzen 9 Zen 4 CPUs. All these laptops have MUX switches.

Pricing and availability for all of these products were not announced.