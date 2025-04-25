Asus B650E Gaming Wi-Fi motherboard This motherboard delivers when it comes to features and comes with 32GB of RAM to start your build off right. Grab it now for just $170 while you still can. $170 at Newegg

If you're building a new PC, you'll take all the help you can get from retailers with generous discounts and favorable bundles. Those looking to build a new AM5 PC might want to take a look at this latest promotion from Newegg, which is selling the Asus B650E Gaming Wi-Fi motherboard for $170, while also throwing in 32GB of RAM for free.

This is a pretty good motherboard, packed with plenty of ports and expansion, while also coming in at a great price. It's a limited-time promotion so you'll want to be quick. Just head to the Newegg website, and make sure that the gift offer for a Corsair Vengeance RGB 32GB (2 x 16GB) RAM pack is checked on the product page. Once that's good, just check out to get the bundle for $170.

What's great about this Asus B650E Gaming Wi-Fi motherboard?

If you're looking to go with an AMD AM5 chip, you can't go wrong with this motherboard. Not only does it offer support for AMD's latest chips, but you also get support for the latest RAM and M.2 standards as well. There are four DDR5 slots with support for up to 256GB, and there's also three M.2 slots with support for Gen5 SSDs.

In addition, you get excellent connectivity with PCIe 5.0 x16 slot, Ethernet, rear USB-C and USB-A ports, along with support for Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, HDMI, audio jacks, and more. Those looking to add a little flair to their PC will appreciate that this motherboard also features three addressable RGB Gen 2 headers.

You get plenty of customization via the software, and it's going to be a fantastic motherboard for pretty much any setup. The best part is the price, now coming in at just $170, and includes 32GB of DDR5 RAM. So if this sounds like something you can use, you'll want to grab it since supplies are limited. Or you can check out some other AM5 motherboards we recommend if you're on the fence.