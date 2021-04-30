ASUS is bringing back the headphone jack with the ZenFone 8

After launching the ROG Phone 5 lineup earlier this year, Taiwanese smartphone OEM ASUS is gearing up to launch its much-awaited ZenFone 8 series. The company will host a virtual launch event for the flagship lineup early next month, but it has already started sharing some key details about the upcoming devices.

Just a couple of days ago, ASUS shared a teaser on Twitter that gave us a sneak peek at the design of one of the phones in the lineup. The teaser revealed that at least one of the phones in the ZenFone 8 series would feature a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera, which led us to believe that the company may drop its iconic flip camera mechanism from the upcoming devices. Now, ASUS has shared yet another teaser on Twitter, which reveals that the headphone jack will make a comeback on the ZenFone 8 series. You can watch the teaser video by clicking on the tweet embedded below.

It’s worth noting that ASUS was one of the few manufacturers that offered a headphone jack on its flagship smartphones as late as 2019. However, the company removed the feature from its flagship ZenFone 7 last year. ASUS told us in a briefing that it wasn’t able to include the headphone jack on the ZenFone 8 due to the lack of PCB space as the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865’s Snapdragon X55 modem wasn’t integrated into the SoC. But now that the Snapdragon 888 features an integrated modem-RF system, the company is bringing back the headphone jack on the ZenFone 8.

In case you haven’t been keeping up with our coverage of the ZenFone 8 series, we’ve previously learned that the lineup will include a new compact flagship with a 5.9-inch 120Hz display and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 chip. While the compact device likely won’t feature the flip camera mechanism, recent leaks suggest that one of the phones in the lineup, called the ZenFone 8 Flip, may retain the unique solution. At the moment, we haven’t seen any other concrete info about the ZenFone 8 series. But we’ll make sure to let you know as soon as we learn more.