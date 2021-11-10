This Asus Chromebook with a Core i3 and 8GB RAM is only $399 right now

Chromebooks might not be for everyone, but they are popular computers for typical productivity work, browsing the web, and using most Android apps and games from the Google Play Store. We’re seeing more and more deals on Chromebooks as Black Friday approaches, and now another great sale has appeared. The Asus C536EA with a Core i3 CPU, 8GB RAM, and 2-in-1 design is now on sale for $399 at Best Buy, a savings of $170 from the original price.

The specific configuration on sale has a 15.6-inch 1080p touchscreen, an 11th-gen Intel Core i3-1115G4 processor, a 128GB SSD for storage, and 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The inside of the bottom lid has a black color, while the exterior is “Matte White,” giving this laptop a premium two-tone design. The large 15.6-inch screen can also fold backwards, turning the Chromebook into a giant tablet — perfect for watching movies in bed, or using a different keyboard and mouse.

This is a great value for a 2-in-1 laptop with a 1080p display, Intel Core processor, and 8GB RAM — there aren’t many other laptops (Chromebook or otherwise) under $400 that check all those boxes. This is one of Asus’ newest laptops, which might be the reason Google hasn’t added the Chromebook’s end-of-life date to its support website yet. Without that information, we’re not sure exactly how long this Chromebook will receive Chrome OS system updates from Google, but all other recent Chromebooks have 6-8 years of support.

If you’re looking for something a bit cheaper, the sale on the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 we covered last week for $300 is still live. That laptop has a smaller 13-inch screen (still 1080p, though), a 10th-gen Intel Core i3 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage. It’s also a 2-in-1 laptop, like this Asus Chromebook, and it will receive Chrome OS updates until June 2028 at the earliest.