Get the Asus CM3 Chromebook tablet for just $270 today ($100 off)

Asus sells a lot of Chromebooks, but most of them are either traditional laptops or 2-in-1 models. The CM3 is a tablet first and foremost, with a built-in kickstand and detachable keyboard, like the Microsoft Surface Pro and other productivity-focused tablets. Now you can get the Asus Chromebook CM3 for $269.99, a discount of $100 from the usual price.

This Chromebook has a 10.5-inch touchscreen display, 64GB of internal storage, 4GB RAM, and a MediaTek 8183 chipset powering everything. There’s an integrated kickstand that can either hold the tablet up in portrait or landscape, making it perfect for everything from typing up a paper to chatting in portrait video calls. The detachable keyboard cover is included, as well as a UBI stylus that docks inside the tablet. That’s an impressive package for well under $300, even if the bezels around the screen are larger than what you would get with an iPad Air or other high-end tablet.

The MediaTek 8183 is definitely a budget chipset, so this might not be the best option if you want to keep 20 Chrome tabs in memory at the same time (especially when paired with the 4GB RAM), but it’s perfect for light productivity and media streaming. You also get access to most Android apps and games through the Play Store. Google says the Asus Chromebook CM3 will continue to receive Chrome OS upgrades until June 2028, at the earliest, so this tablet should stay secure and updated for years to come.

If this isn’t the Chrome OS device for you, have a look at our roundup of the best Chromebooks. We’ve compiled some of the top options across all price ranges, including normal laptops, 2-in-1 convertible models, and more. We also have a more general roundup of the best laptops, with options from Dell, HP, Lenovo, Microsoft, and other manufacturers.