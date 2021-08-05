What configurations of the ASUS Chromebook CX9 are available?

ASUS launched the Chromebook CX9 a few weeks back, which they originally introduced at CES 2021. This is one of the most premium Chromebooks on the market today. If you want premium build quality, high-end specs, and security features, then this is the laptop for you. While all the models of the CX9 share the same amazing build quality, there are several configurations available. You can choose from different Intel Tiger Lake processors, upgraded RAM and storage options, and various display resolutions. In this guide we’ll take a look at all the configurations available for the ASUS Chromebook CX9, highlighting the key differences.

What the models share

All models of the Chromebook CX9 include a backlit keyboard, glass touchpad with built-in LED numberpad, and Harman Kardon powered speakers. Build quality is premium, with extreme military-grade durability — panel pressure, shock, and drop tested. The CX9 features Bluetooth 5.0 and a 720p webcam in each model as well.

Every configuration comes with a bevy of connectivity options. Ports include, 1 HDMI 2.0b, 1 Audio Jack, 1 USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type A, and 2 Thunderbolt 4 ports with display and power delivery support.

Base model

The base model of the CX9, retailing at $749, features an Intel Core i3-1115G4 Processor 3.0 GHz (6M Cache, up to 4.1 GHz, 2 cores) on the inside. You also get 8GB of LPDDR4X onboard RAM. As for storage, this configuration boasts a 128GB M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD, which is very fast.

ASUS packed in a 14″ FHD (1920*1080) 16:9, anti-glare display, with 400 nits of peak brightness. Unfortunately, the base model doesn’t feature a touchscreen. The other main downside to the base model is you don’t get a high-end GPU, only Intel UHD Graphics inside.

Core i7 model with FHD display

Moving up in price to the $1,149 model, the processor jump is significant, with an Intel Core i7-1165G7 Processor 2.8 GHz (12M Cache, up to 4.7 GHz, 4 cores). This price jump also bumps up the RAM to 16GB and storage to 512GB of SSD storage. The display features the same resolution and brightness, but adds touchscreen and USI pen support.

As for premium features, this $1,149 configuration also adds a fingerprint sensor just below the directional keys on the keyboard. This model also features Intel Iris Xe graphics. Overall, $400 is a pretty big price bump, but you’re getting a huge bump in performance.

4K model coming soon

We know that ASUS also plans to offer a model of the CX9 with a 4K display at some point. Details on this model are still rather sparse — we only know that it’s coming later this year. It makes sense this model would likely feature a Core i7 processor, with other specs similar to the $1,149 model mentioned above. Pricing is also unknown, but we can expect somewhere north of $1,400 based on the pricing of the other models in the lineup.

No matter which model you choose, ASUS definitely delivered one of their best Chromebooks with the CX9. It would be nice to eventually see the Core i5 make its way to the CX9, but there aren’t many other things to complain about with this lineup.