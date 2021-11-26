ASUS Chromebook Flip C433 has dropped to $330 ($150 off) for Black Friday

Even though Chromebooks still fall short of traditional PC laptops in a few areas, they are incredibly popular for their ease-of-use, fast performance, and Android app support. ASUS has been a leader in the Chromebook arena for years, and now one of the company’s best models is on sale for Black Friday. The Chromebook Flip C433 is currently discounted to $329.99 on Amazon, a savings of $150 from the original price.

This is a 14-inch Chromebook with a 2-in-1 design, so you can fold it around backwards to use it like a giant tablet (or keep it in tent mode for watching movies in bed). The model on sale has an Intel Core m3-8100Y processor, 8GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage, and a backlit keyboard. That processor is a bit old (the Core m3-8100Y dates back to 2019), but all the hardware is still more than capable enough for Chrome OS. Juggling Chrome tabs and running Android apps isn’t a problem with 8GB RAM, and even though more memory would be nice, there aren’t many Chromebooks (or traditional PC laptops) with 16GB at this price that don’t have another huge catch.

ASUS Chromebook Flip C433 This Chromebook is a great buy at $330, with 8GB RAM and a 14-inch 2-in-1 design.

Google says this Chromebook will receive Chrome OS updates until June 2026 at the earliest, so the C433 should continue to be an excellent mid-range laptop for at least several more years. Besides the standard Chrome browser, the Chromebook C433 can also run most Android apps and games with the included Google Play Store, as well as some desktop Linux software. Not bad at all for $330.