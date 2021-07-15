ASUS is bringing six new affordable Chromebooks to India

ASUS has announced the launch of six new Chromebooks in India in an attempt to capture the affordable laptop market in the country. The company claims that these new Chromebooks are aimed at helping consumers adopt digital learning, work, and entertainment experiences. The new lineup includes the Chromebook Flip C214, Chromebook C223, Chromebook C423 (touch and non-touch), and Chromebook C523 (touch and non-touch).

ASUS Chromebook lineup: Specifications

ASUS Chromebook C214MA ASUS Chromebook C223NA ASUS Chromebook C423NA ASUS Chromebook C523NA CPU Intel Celeron N4020 Processor Intel Celeron N3350 Processor Intel Celeron N3350 Processor Intel Celeron N3350 Processor Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 600 Intel HD Graphics 500 Intel HD Graphics 500 Intel HD Graphics 500 Dimensions & Weight 292 x 199 x 19.5~20.1 mm

1.2kg 286 x 199 x 17.3 mm

1kg 322 x 228 x 16.1 mm

1.2kg/1.34kg (touch) 358 x 248.5 x 15.6 mm (non-touch)

358 x 248.5 x 16.1 mm (touch)

1.43kg/1.69kg (touch) Display 11.6-inch 16:9 LED Backlit HD (1366 x 768) touchscreen, 200 nit, 50% NTSC, Anti-glare 11.6-inch 16:9 LED Backlit HD (1366 x 768), 200 nit, 45% NTSC, Anti-glare 14-inch 16:9 LED-Backlit HD (1366×768) touchscreen, 200 nit, 45% NTSC

14-inch 16:9 LED-Backlit HD (1366×768), 200 nit, 45% NTSC 15.6-inch 16:9 LED-Backlit FHD (1920×1080) touchscreen, 200 nit, 45% NTSC

15.6-inch 16:9 LED-Backlit FHD (1920×1080), 200 nit, 45% NTSC Ports 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C (DisplayPort and Power Delivery)

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

Combo Audio Jack 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C (DisplayPort and Power Delivery)

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

Combo Audio Jack 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C (DisplayPort and Power Delivery)

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

Combo Audio Jack 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C (DisplayPort and Power Delivery)

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

Combo Audio Jack Connectivity Dual-band 802.11ac Wi-Fi

Bluetooth 5.0 Dual-band 802.11ac Wi-Fi

Bluetooth 4.0 Dual-band 802.11ac Wi-Fi

Bluetooth 4.2 Dual-band 802.11ac Wi-Fi

Bluetooth 4.0 Storage 64GB eMMC 5.1

MicroSD card up to 2TB 32GB eMMC 5.1

MicroSD card up to 2TB 64GB eMMC 5.1

MicroSD card up to 2TB 64GB eMMC 5.1

MicroSD card up to 2TB RAM 4GB LPDDR4 2400MHz 4GB LPDDR4 2400MHz 4GB LPDDR4 2400MHz 4GB LPDDR4 2400MHz Battery 50Wh battery 38Wh battery 38Wh battery 38Wh battery Color Dark Grey Grey Silver Silver

These Chromebooks are powered by Intel’s Celeron range of dual-core processors with 4GB of LPDDR4 2400Mhz memory standard on all models. The C214MA and the C223NA both come with 11.6-inch HD displays, the C423NA features a 14-inch HD display, while the C523NA comes with a 15.6-inch full-HD display. Running on Chrome OS, all the models offer support for Android apps and the Google Play store, alongside dedicated security updates.

ASUS also claims that these new Chromebooks are designed to be rugged for everyday use with military-grade durability and metal reinforced hinges. The Chromebook Flip C214 offers a convertible design, while the rest offer a clamshell form factor where the display can be opened to 180° to lay flat on a desk. They are also claimed to offer up 10-12 hours of battery life for all-day usage. The Chromebooks also come with USB 3.1 (USB Type-C and Type-A) and support for up to 2TB microSD cards. For wireless connectivity, you get Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0.

Pricing & Availability

The new Chromebook range from ASUS will be available starting July 22, 2021, via Flipkart. Here is the introductory pricing for the new Chromebook range:

ASUS Chromebook Flip C214: ₹23,999 ($322)

ASUS Chromebook C223: ₹17,999 ($241)

ASUS Chromebook C423 (Non-Touch): ₹19,999 ($268)

ASUS Chromebook C523 (Non-Touch): ₹20,999 ($282)

ASUS Chromebook C423 (Touch): ₹23,999 ($322)

ASUS Chromebook C523 (Touch): ₹24,999 ($335)

ASUS has a wide range of Chromebooks, and if you’re planning to buy one, do check out our recommendation of the best ASUS Chromebooks.