Key Takeaways Asus unveils new range of Copilot+ compatible laptops at Computex 2024 for professionals, gamers, creators, and general users.

Creators can utilize AI-powered StoryCube and MuseTree apps on Asus ProArt P16, PX13, and PZ13 laptops to enhance video and image creation.

Gamers can enjoy AI-enhanced ROG Zephyrus G16, TUF Gaming A14, and A16 laptops with powerful processors and GPUs for immersive gaming.

With Computex 2024 now in full swing, we're seeing a lot of announcements from big names in the tech industry as they show off all they have to offer. Asus is no exception, and they've taken the time to show off their amazing range of laptops during the event, all of which are confirmed to be Copilot+ compatible. Best of all, there's a laptop for everyone, from professionals to gamers.

For the creators: the Asus ProArt P16, PX13, and PZ13

These laptops will use the power of AI for the Asus StoryCube and MuseTree apps. StoryCube will help you create videos with AI, while MuseTree focuses on image generation. The P16 will feature a 16-inch screen, a 50 TOPS NPU, an AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor, and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 laptop GPU. The PX13 will focus more on portability, with a 13-inch screen, AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX processor, and up to a GeForce RTX 4060 laptop GPU. Finally, the PZ 13 aims to be as compact as possible, with a detachable keyboard and a Snapdragon processor.

For the gamers: the ROG Zephyrus G16, TUF Gaming A14, and TUF Gaming A16

First up on the gaming side, the ROG Zephyrus G16 is getting an AI update, with an AMD Ryzen 9 HX 370 processor and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 laptop GPU, which makes it perfect for DLSS super-resolution, frame generation, and ray reconstruction. Alongside this refresh are two new laptops, the TUF Gaming A14 and A16, which also sport the Ryzen 9 and GeForce RTX 4070 under the hood. However, these both focus on being ultra-thin and easy to carry, weighing in at only 3.22lbs.

For those on the go: the Asus Zenbook S 16