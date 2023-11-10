ASUS Creator Laptop Q (Q530) $800 $1100 Save $300 This Asus laptop features a beautiful OLED display, an Intel i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB of internal SSD storage. While it normally retails for $1100, it can now be had for much less with a recent $300 discount. $800 at Best Buy

Laptops that are aimed at creators tend to cost quite a bit, mainly because of their specifications, which include beefy processors, robust memory configurations, and massive storage options. On top of that, creator laptops usually have dedicated graphics, which tends to add to the overall cost by a significant amount.

With that said, it's not impossible to get such a laptop for a good price, as we've found one that offers all of the above and comes in under $800. For a limited time, you can score $300 off this Asus laptop, with a sleek design, OLED display, Intel i7 processor, and more.

What's great about the Asus Creator Laptop Q?

This laptop has everything that you'd want like a beautiful 15.6-inch OLED display, powerful Intel i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and 512 GB of internal SSD storage. In addition, you're getting a dedicated graphics card in the form of Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3050, which is perfect for someone that's editing pictures and movies, or wanting to do some creative graphical work or play games.

Of course, you're going to get an excellent keyboard and track pad with this model, along with plenty of connectivity options, with one Thunderbolt 4 port, one DisplayPort, and HDMI. Furthermore, you'll also have access to USB-C and USB-A ports, along with Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, and a 3.5mm jack.

Overall, you're getting a pretty good system here, with great specifications, at a fair price. And now that it's on sale, you're getting the laptop for an absolute steal. On top of the discount, Best Buy is offering 24-month financing with a Best Buy credit card and the retailer's extended holiday return period is now in place that allows returns up until January 13 on products purchased before December 30.