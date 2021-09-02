ASUS announces all-new creator laptops with 16:10 OLED displays

Today, ASUS is announcing a bunch of new laptops that are aimed at creators, and it’s all about OLED displays. The company said they have the first DisplayHDR 600 True Black certified screens, and the true blacks are due to the OLED technology, as the panels aren’t backlit like traditional LCDs. They’re also factory calibrated to be PANTONE Validated, and they have “cinema-grade” 100% DCI-P3 color gamut support.

The new products include the ProArt Studiobook, Zenbook Pro and Pro Duo, and Vivobook Pro and Pro X. The all come with H-series processors and dedicated RTX graphics, as you’d expect given the creator demographic.

The ProArt Studiobook 16 Pro comes with AMD Ryzen 5000 H-series processors or Intel 3rd-gen Xeon chips, so you’ve got choices. For the non-Pro SKUs, you can still get AMD Ryzen processors, but with Intel, you’ll get Core chips instead of Xeon. For graphics, you can go up to an NVIDIA RTX A5000. The 16-inch 16:10 OLED display promises Delta E < 2 color accuracy.

Also, it has a new feature called ASUS Dial, a rotary control that you can see on the keyboard deck in the image above. It currently works in four Adobe apps: Photoshop, Premiere Pro, Lightroom Classic, and After Effects. Essentially, it’s similar to what Microsoft has done with the Surface Dial.

Aside from all of that, the ProArt Studiobook 16 series comes with up to 64GB 3200MHz DDR4 RAM, Thunderbolt 4 or USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, HDMI 2.1, and an SD Express 7.0 card reader.

All of the laptops announced today are coming in the fourth quarter of this year. The ASUS ProArt Studiobook Pro 16 OLED will start at $2,499.99, while the non-Pro SKUs will start at $1,999.99.

Next up is the ASUS Zenbook Pro 15 OLED and the Zenbook Pro Duo 15 OLED, the former of which uses AMD Ryzen 5000 H-series processors and up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU, with the latter using up to an Intel Core i9 with up to an RTX 3070. They have the same great OLED displays as the Studiobook, and of course, the Zenbook Pro Duo has the ASUS ScreenPad Plud, a secondary, 14-inch secondary touchscreen.

The Zenbook Pro 15 OLED will start at $1,469.99.

Finally, we’ve got a range of OLED Vivobook Pro laptops from ASUS. The company says that it’s the “ultimate powerhouse” for creators, and it has a feature called ASUS DialPad, which seems to be like the Dial feature mentioned above, but built into the touchpad. It’s also supported in Adobe apps.

First up is the 14X and 16X, obviously coming in 14- and 16-inch sizes. The larger one offers a 4K OLED HDR 550-nit screen, while the smaller one is 2.8K OLED HDR at 600-nit brightness. They’ve got VESA DisplayHDR True Black 600 certification, they’re PANTONE Validated, and they’re probably the best screens that you can get on laptops.

That’s not all. They come with H-series processors from Intel or AMD, up to RTX 3050 Ti graphics, up to 32GB RAM, and a biggest-in-class 96WHr battery. They’re cooled with ASUS IceCool Plus technology, and they come in a color called 0° Black.

The Vivabook Pro 14 and 15 are more lightweight options at 3.09 and 3.64 pounds, respectively. It comes with a NanoEdge 2.8K or FHD OLED display, and it still offers H-series processors from Intel or AMD, although the graphics will be RTX 3050 instead of 3050 Ti.

The Vivobook Pro 14X OLED will be coming to Canada soon, although there’s no pricing, and the Vivobook Pro 16X is coming to North America starting at $1,399.99. The Vivobook Pro 14 OLED (K3400) starts at $749.99, the Vivobook Pro 14 OLED (M3401) starts at $1,199.99, and the Vivobook Pro 16 starts at $919.99.