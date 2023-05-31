At Computex 2023 in Taiwan, Asus is going all-in on suitability. The company announced Carbon Partner Services. This is a new end-to-end solution that should help businesses reach carbon offset and other sustainability goals thanks to nature-based carbon credits that can offset emissions. Covered under the program is a new range of ExpertBook laptops, and a new education laptop.

The meat of this story is the new ExpertBook laptops. There's the ExpertBook B9 OLED (B9403CVA) which Asus is calling the world's lightest 14-inch OLED business laptop, and ExpertBook B5 OLED (B5602CVA), which Asus is calling the world's lightest 16-inch business laptop. The ExpertBook B9 OLED is the first magnesium-lithium ASUS laptop to use the manufacturing process known as Thixomolding where waste is reduced by 29% and manufacturing time is down by 75%. The laptop is also made of 70% post-industrial recycled metal and packaged in materials certified by the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC). And if you're wondering if the display is power-hungry, well it's Energy Star certified, so it reduces power consumption.

The specs of these laptops are pretty much what you'd expect. The ExpertBook B9 weighs in at 990 grams and is 15 mm thin. The ExpertBook B5, meanwhile, has a 16-inch 4K OLED display. Both of these devices sport 13th-generation Intel CPUs under the hood, supporting vPro technology, and meet military-grade standards.

Asus also announced an education-focused environmentally-friendly laptop, too. There's the new BR14 series. It has a rugged design, and it's modular, so IT admins can service and recycle and reuse devices with minimal waste.

Pricing and launch dates for these products were not shared. It's not too shocking to see that Asus is now treating suitability as a priority. Many laptop makers have been taking this seriously, including Dell, which is using recycled or renewable materials in the packaging of its products and has a vision for a fully repairable laptop. We also can't forget Acer, which has the environmentally friendly Vero line, and a product like the Acer Chromebook Enterprise Vero that we recently reviewed.