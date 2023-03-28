Asus has introduced a range of new PCs aimed at the education market, most of them being laptops. The highlight of the announcements is the Asus BR1402, which the company calls the world's first 14-inch 2-in-1 ruggedized laptop for education. Along with the BR1402 model, Asus also introduced the new Chromebook CR11 series, including the CR11 Flip.

Being a convertible, naturally, the Asus BR1402 features a touchscreen and stylus support, and it also has a 13MP world-facing camera for pictures and video. You can also count on up to 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD and the latest Intel processors to deliver solid overall performance. One of the highlight features of all the models Asus is introducing is the modularity, so schools can easily repair and upgrade components as needed.

All the laptops also meet MIL-STD-810H standards for durability, so they should be able to withstand some abuse. They feature wrap-around rubber bumpers to help them survive drops and bumps during daily use, as well as tamper-resistant designs and a water-resistant keyboard. In the case of the Asus BR1402F, the display is also protected by Corning Gorilla Glass for extra durability. Asus has also coated the device with Asus Antimicrobial Guard to help prevent the growth of bacteria on the surfaces of the laptops.

Shifting focus away from students, Asus also introduced the ExpertCenter D7 Tower, a new business-oriented desktop PC. This model comes with 13th-generation Intel Core processors up to a Core i9-13900, and there's even the option for Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics if you need that kind of horsepower. You can configure the PC with up to 128GB of RAM and there are four storage slots, including two M.2 SSDs and two 3.5-inch slots for SATA drives. Of course, it's also designed to meet MIL-STD-810H durability standards.

Asus didn't provide details on availability, but you should be able to buy these devices in the coming months.