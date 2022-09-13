The Asus ExpertBook B3 Detachable is the latest affordable Windows on Arm tablet

Asus has announced its first Expertbook laptop powered by an Arm-based Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 chip. The new Asus ExpertBook B3 promises 21 hours of battery life and comes with features like a full-size detachable keyboard and a dual-orientation stand.

Building out on more expensive Windows on Arm devices like the ThinkPad X13s or the Surface Pro X, the ExpertBook B3 detachable is intended for a more mainstream audience — which is why it has the 7c series of Qualcomm chips. Asus imagines it being used in all kinds of places like on manufacturing lines, small businesses, or even in education. That’s partly because it’s one of the lightest and most portable Windows on Arm devices. Coming in at 1.3 pounds, and just 0.35 inches in thickness.

There are a few firsts for Asus with this device, too. Asus claims that this is the first Windows on Arm device with a garaged stylus. Typically, the stylus is an add-on that has to attach to the side or be charged separately. In the case of this device, that’s not of worry, as the stylus sports top-up charging where a 15-second charge that will power the stylus for an additional 45 minutes of use.

It’s also the first Expertbook with a dual-orientation stand, so you can stand it up vertically on your desk for scrolling through social media. Asus has done something similar in the past with their Chromebook Detachable tablet.

For prices starting at $600, this device has some great specs. It comes with Windows 11 Home in S mode, or Windows 11 Pro Education. 4GB or 8GB of RAM, and 128Gb eMMC storage are also options. The display, meanwhile, comes in at 10.5 inches and is set to 1920 x 1200 resolution, and a 16:10 aspect ratio. Ports include 1 USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type C port and a headphone jack.

As for the webcam, there are two. A user-facing 5MP webcam, and a world-facing 13.0MP webcam for taking pictures of whiteboard and other objects. Note that the Asus ExpertBook B3 Detachable also passed ASUS’s robust durability testing and MIL-STD 810H U.S. military standards.