Asus announces new ExpertBook laptops with optional OLED displays

With IFA 2022 taking place this week in Berlin, Asus has announced a handful of new ExpertBook laptops geared towards business users. The new laptops include the new ExertBook B5 and B5 Flip, but also the company’s first Expert-series workstation, the ExpertBook B6 Flip.

Asus ExpertBook B5 and B5 Flip

The ExpertBook B5 and B5 Flip are fairly similar between each other. The two laptops are powered by Intel P-series processors, specifically up to an Intel Core i7-1270P with vPro, and they have up to 40GB of RAM – 8GB soldered onto the motherboard, with a SODIMM slot making up the rest. They also come with optional discrete graphics in the form of an Intel Arc A350M, an entry-level GPU for lighter workloads. For storage, two M.2 slots give you room to get plenty of space for your files.

The highlight of these two laptops is the 16-inch display, which comes in a 16:10 aspect ratio, as you’d expect for a business laptop in 2022. The base model comes in WUXGA (1920 x 1200) resolution, and it’s an IPS panel, but you can upgrade to an OLED panel with WQUXGA (3840 x 2400) resolution, making for a great viewing experience. Above that display, an HD webcam with IR facial recognition, or a Full HD webcam without IR are available.

Of course, the Asus ExpertBook B5 Flip also comes with touch and pen support, and there’s actually a garaged stylus built right into the laptop. The pen charges automatically when it’s stored, so it’s always ready to go.

Being business laptops, they also offer plenty of connectivity, with two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB Type-A ports, HDMI, RJ45 Ethernet, a headphone jack, and a microSD card slot. All of that comes in roughly 1.4kg (3.09lbs) of weight for the ExpertBook B5 or 1.65kg (3.64lbs) for the B5 Flip.

ExpertBook B6 Flip

Then there’s the Asus ExpertBook B6 Flip, which is a wholly unique device. This is effectively a mobile workstation, powered by Intel’s new HX series processors, with a 55W TDP. The ExpertBook B6 Flip can be configured with up to an Intel Core i9-12950HX, with 16 cores and 24 threads, along with professional Nvidia RTX A2000 graphics with 8GB of memory. In total, these components can use up to 135W – 55W for the CPU and 80W for the GPU. It supports up to 128GB of ECC RAM, and it has two M.2 slots for SSD storage up to 4TB.

Interestingly, Asus decided to also make this a convertible. The 16-inch display can rotate all around to be used as a tablet or in different modes like tent or stand mode. It has a 16:10 aspect ratio, and it can either be a standard IPS panel with 500 nits, or you can upgrade to a stunning miniLED panel. Both come in WQXGA resolution (2560 x 1600), but the miniLED panel has brightness up to 1000 nits, and you get benefits like local dimming. You also get a Full HD webcam with IR above that display.

Naturally, this is a much heavier laptop, starting at 2.7kg (5.95lbs), and it’s 27.2mm thick. It does come with a wide range of ports, including two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB Type-A ports, HDMI, mini-DisplayPort, RJ45 Ethernet, a Smart Card reader, and a headphone jack.

All of these laptops will be available in the fourth quarter of 2022, but pricing wasn’t announced yet.