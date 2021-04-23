ASUS ExpertBook B9 with 11th-gen Intel Tiger Lake processors launched in India

ASUS has refreshed its enterprise offering, the ExpertBook B9 with the latest 11th-gen Intel Core processors for customers in India. First announced at CES 2021 back in January, the notebook is pretty much like the premium ZenBook series but made for business consumers. It comes with a sleek look and at the same time, meets the MIL-STD 810H US military standard tests for improved ruggedness. Notably, the laptop has just 14.9mm thickness and 1.005kg of weight.

ASUS ExpertBook B9: Specifications

Specification ASUS ExpertBook B9 Dimensions & Weight 320 x 203 x 14.9mm

1.005kg Display 14-inch Full-HD (1920×1080) IPS

400-nits peak brightness

100% sRGB Processor Intel Core i5-1135G7

Intel Core i7-1165G7 GPU Intel Xe RAM & Storage 8GB/16GB LPDDR4x 4266MHz

Dual NVMe M.2 SSD slots Battery & Charger 66 WHr

65W USB-C charger I/O 2x USB Type-C with Thunderbolt 4

1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A

HDMI

3.5mm audio jack

RJ-45 LAN via micro-HDMI port

Kensington lock slot Connectivity Wi-Fi 6 802.11AX

Bluetooth 5 OS Windows 10 Home

Windows 10 Pro Other Features Backlit keyboard

MIL-STD-810H military certified

Windows Hello face recognition

Webcam shutter

Fingerprint scanner

Trusted Platform Module TPM 2.0 embedded security chip

Quad 360° far-field microphones Price Starting at ₹1,15,489

ASUS is offering the laptop with the latest 11th-gen Intel Tiger Lake processors along with Intel’s Evo platform verification. The notebook packs a 14-inch full-HD (1920 x 1080-pixels) display that is claimed to offer 400-nits of peak brightness. The laptop can be configured with either the Intel Core i5-1135G7 or Intel Core i7-1165G7 with Intel’s Xe graphics. As for memory and storage, the laptop is available with either 8GB or 16GB of LPDDR4x 4266MHz RAM, along with dual M.2 NVMe PCI 3.0 SSD with up to 2TB capacity.

Apart from Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5 wireless connectivity, the Asus ExpertBook B9 offers two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port, an HDMI port, RJ-45 LAN via a micro-HDMI port, Kensington lock slot, and a 3.5mm headphone and microphone combo jack. The 66Whr battery is claimed to deliver a full-day usage on a single charge which can be charged using 65W fast charging over the USB Type-C. The bundled charger can juice up the battery to up to 60% in 49 minutes.

Other notable features include four 360-degree far-field microphones, Harman Kardon-certified speakers, and a backlit keyboard. The laptop also comes with ASUS NumberPad 2.0 where the touchpad doubles up as a numeric pad. For security, ASUS offers a fingerprint reader and face recognition with Windows Hello login, a webcam shutter, and an optional Trusted Platform Module (TPM) chip to store passwords and encryption keys.

Pricing and Availability

The ASUS ExpertBook B9 will be available at ASUS Exclusive Stores, and other channel partners, starting at ₹1,15,489 ($1540) exclusive of GST.