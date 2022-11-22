The Asus ExpertBook B9 is Asus' lightest business laptop, and it comes with high-end specs plus a lot of ports.

Asus has announced that its latest flagship business laptop, the ExpertBook B9, is now available to order in the United States. This is the company's lightest business laptop ever, with weight starting at 880 grams, though it goes up to just over one kilogram for the models with a 66Wh battery. It also measures just 14.9mm in thinness, so it's a very portable machine all around.

This is a 14-inch laptop, and the display comes in a 16:9 aspect ratio at Full HD resolution. It can also hit up to 400 nits of brightness, so it should be easily visible outdoors. Above the display, there's a 720p webcam with IR for Windows Hello facial recognition support. If you'd rather not use that, there's also a fingerprint sensor on the laptop.

Despite being so thin and light, the Asus ExpertBook B9 comes with a solid range of ports, including two Thunderbolt 4 connections, one USB Type-A port, HDMI, a headphone jack, and even a micro-HDMI port that can be used with the included RJ45 Ethernet adapter if you need a wired internet connection. In typical Asus fashion, the touchpad on the ExpertBook B9 also doubles as a number pad with the press of a button, so crunching numbers is that much easier.

The configurations available in the United States start at $1,840.85, and they come with pretty high-end specs. The cheaper model comes with an Intel Core i7-1255U - a processor with 10 cores and 12 threads, plus speeds up to 4.7GHz - along with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. If you need more power, the other configuration comes with the same Intel Core i7 processor, but with 32GB of RAM and a huge 2TB SSD, for a total cost of $2,319.86.

You can buy the Asus ExpertBook B9 using the links below.