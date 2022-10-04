Asus launches ExpertCenter D7 SFF desktop for business

Asus has announced a new small form factor desktop PC, the ExpertCenter D7 SFF, with a focus on reliability and upgradeability. The 9-liter chassis is designed to meet MIL-STD-810H durability standards and it’s made out of steel.

In terms of specs, the Asus ExpertCenter D7 SFF comes with up to an Intel Core i7-12700 processor with 12 cores and 16 threads, plus speeds up to 4.9GHz. Additionally, that’s paired with up to an Nvidia GeForce GT1030 2GB GPU, meaning this is clearly geared towards lower-end business needs such as retail. The Asus ExpertCenter D7 SFF also comes with either an 80 Plus Platinum or 80 Plus Bronze, depending on your configuration, to ensure efficiency and lower costs in the long term.

However, you do have some upgrade options for RAM and storage. The PC has four DIMM slots so you can equip it with up to 128GB of DDR4 memory, and for storage, you get one 3.5-inch drive bay, one 2.5-inch slot, and two M.2 slots for SSDs. Asus also makes upgrades easier with a toolless design so you can easily remove the side panels and get to the internals of the machine.

As for ports, there’s quite a lot going on here. On the front, there are six USB Type-A ports, one USB Type-C, a combo audio jack, and a headphone jack, plus optional SD and microSD card readers. Over on the back, we have four USB Type-A ports, RJ45 Ethernet, DisplayPort, HDMI, VGA, PS/2 mouse and keyboard ports, and microphone in, line in, and line out ports. Additionally, an option serial port and parallel port are available. There’s a lot of ports available here, with a focus on older standards so you should be able to easily install this workstation in an environment that’s still using a lot of legacy peripherals.

The Asus ExpertCenter D7 SFF is a fairly affordable machine, which makes sense considering its specs. It’s available today on Amazon with an Intel Core i5-12400, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD for $879.99. Other configurations should become available over time if you’re looking for something more capable.