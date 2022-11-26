Asus ZenBook Flip 15 $499.99 $869.99 Save $370 The Asus ZenBook Flip 15 (Q508UG-212.R7TBL) packs a 15.6-inch Full HD and is powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 processor with 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It is a convertible laptop, meaning you can flip the display around, giving you three convenient ways to use the device.

$499.99 at Best Buy

There have been plenty of laptop and computer Black Friday deals, but that doesn't mean there can't be more. With Black Friday weekend just getting started, there are still plenty of deals to come. If you are in the market for a more versatile laptop, then a convertible laptop like the Asus ZenBook Flip 15 might be a great option for you. This laptop normally costs $869.99 but has now been discounted to just $499.99 for a limited time, knocking $370 off of its retail price, which is quite a deal.

The Asus ZenBook Flip 15 is quite a laptop, giving you the best of many worlds with its ability to convert. You can use it like a traditional laptop, prop it up with its keyboard, or flip the keyboard to the rear to have it become a tablet. It has a 15.6-inch 1080p touchscreen display and is powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 processor. It also has 8GB RAM, a 256GB SSD, and an Nvidia GeForce MX450 graphics card.

The unit weighs in at 4.19 lbs. and measures 0.78 inches thin, making it a relatively easy laptop to carry around. If you ever need to share your display with others, you can connect to the TV, projector, or monitor using its HDMI port. For those that work late into the night, this laptop also has backlit keys, making it easy to see each press of a button. As mentioned before, this laptop is on sale for a limited time, and don't forget to pick up a copy of Office while you're at it.