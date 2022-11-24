These compact Asus gaming laptops can play all the games you want, and the prices have been slashed by up to $600 for Black Friday.

ASUS ROG Flow X13 ASUS ROG Flow X13 $999.99 $1599.99 Save $600 The Asus ROG Flow X13 is a surprisingly thin and light convertible laptop that still has the power to run most modern games. With a $600 discount, it's a no brainer if you want a versatile laptop. $999.99 at Best Buy

There are many great deals for gamers this Black Friday, and Asus is joining the fun with a few deals of its own. Personally, none of them hit as close to home as the Asus ROG Flow X13. This is a gaming-oriented convertible laptop that doesn't sacrifice portability, and it's an absolutely fantastic machine that I personally own and love. Now, the latest model is discounted by a whopping $600, making this fantastic gaming laptop cost just under $1,000, and that's a deal you can't miss.

For that price, the Asus ROG Flow X13 comes with a top-tier AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS processor with 8 cores and 16 threads for some fantastic performance in gaming and productivity tasks. That's paired with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti with 45W of power, which is powerful enough to run the majority of modern games if you tweak some settings. It's not the most powerful GPU in the world, but this choice allows the ROG Flow X13 to be surprisingly light for a gaming laptop, at just 2.87lbs. This is a super portable machine that can still run a lot of games, and it has a 120Hz display for a smoother experience. Plus, it's a convertible, so you can use it as a tablet for media consumption or casually browsing the web. If you ever need more power, you can also buy the ROG Xg Mobile external GPU later so you can play more demanding games when you need to.

That's a personal favorite of mine, but if you want even more power, the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is also discounted by a whopping $500, and it comes with more powerful GPUs. There are two models available: One with an AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS processor and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, and it's down from $1,399.99 to $899.99; the other is a newer model with an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS and an AMD Radeon RX 6800S GPU, and that one is down from $1,899.99 to $1,399.99.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 $899.99 $1399.99 Save $500 $899.99 at Best Buy

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 (2022) ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 (2022) $1399.99 $1899.99 Save $500 $1,399.99 at Best Buy

The older model also has a 14-inch 144Hz display with Full HD resolution and a 16:9 aspect ratio, while the newer version comes with a sharper WQXGA (2560 x 1600) 120Hz panel and a 16:10 aspect ratio, so you definitely get a noticeable upgrade if you can spend that extra money. Still, you're getting a fantastic experience either way.

If you want to explore some other options, check out the best Black Friday PC and laptop deals you can find this year.