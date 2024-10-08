Besides manufacturing top-of-the-line laptops, ASUS also makes some amazing graphics cards. If you’ve been planning to upgrade to a new GPU, but don’t want to break the bank just to play a couple of games, you’ll be glad to know that many of ASUS’ GPUs have been heavily discounted during this Prime Big Deal Days sale. Whether you’re looking for an entry-level RTX 4060 or something that can handle ray-tracing workloads at high resolutions, there’s something here for everyone!

ASUS GeForce RTX 4060

If you’re looking for a stylish GPU in the $300 price bracket, the ASUS Dual GeForce RTX 4060 OC White Edition delivers consistent performance. At 1080p, it can run pretty much every modern game at high FPS with most settings dialed up to 11 – and you can even run many titles at 1440p with slightly lowered settings. With its dual-fan design and smaller footprint, this cool-looking card can fit inside most PC cabinets.

ASUS GeForce RTX 4060 Ti

In case you’re on the hunt for a sub $500 graphics card from Team Green that packs more horsepower than the RTX 4060, you might want to check out the RTX 4060 Ti GPUs. At $60 off, ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4060 Ti OC drives a solid bargain with its faster clock speed and larger CUDA core count.

But if you’re not a fan of the 8GB VRAM, you can check out the professional-looking ASUS ProArt GeForce RTX 4060 Ti OC Edition. In our review of the card, lead PC hardware editor Rich Edmonds found the GPU to be more than capable of running demanding titles at 2K. While it’s not the best card for ray-tracing, you can still expect decent frame rates once you enable DLSS 3.

ASUS GeForce RTX 4070 Super

Love it or hate it, there’s no denying that ray-tracing can bring photo-realistic shadows and reflections to already beautiful game worlds. However, you’ll need something as powerful as the ASUS ProArt GeForce RTX 4070 Super to implement enhanced ray-traced visuals without relying on DLSS as a crutch. Armed with 7168 CUDA cores and 12 GB GDDR6X VRAM, the RTX 4070 Super is an amazing graphics card.

ASUS GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super

For fans of 4K gaming, the ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super is easily one of the best cards to buy during this Prime Day sale. Pair its 2670 MHz clock speed with 8448 CUDA cores and 16GB of VRAM, and it’s clear how this behemoth can crush most games at 4K. Although you’ll have to dial the resolution down to 1440p to enable ray-tracing without DLSS, the RTX 4070 Ti Super is still one of the best GPUs you can buy in the $800 price range.

Although the RTX 5000 series is on the horizon, there’s no reason to pass up the Ada Lovelace generation when they’re available at affordable prices during the Prime Big Deal Days sale. With other PC components being heavily discounted on this sale, you can try upgrading your current system, or even build a new one if your gaming rig is starting to show its age.