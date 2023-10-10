If there's one component that can single-handedly add hundreds — if not thousands — of dollars to your PC cost, it's GPU. But that doesn't mean you can skimp on this particular part as it can make or break your rig, causing unwanted bottlenecks. The best thing you can do instead is wait for the right deal and snag a unit at a cheaper price. Amazon is currently having a pre-holiday sale right now with tons of deals on CPUs and GPUs. I stumbled upon a few amazing deals on Asus graphics cards that are too good to pass, so I've highlighted them below.

Asus Dual GeForce RTX 3060 V2 OC Edition

Asus Dual GeForce RTX 3060 V2 OC $280 $410 Save $130 This RTX 3060 GPU is a relatively small two-slot GPU that packs 12GB of GDDR6 memory and dual axial fan for solid heat dissipation and low noise operation. $280 at Amazon

This bite-sized graphics card is a solid mid-ranger that punches above its weight to deliver a reliable gaming experience. A 30-series GPU may sound outdated now considering we're already chasing RTX 50-series cards, but it's not as bad as you think it is. I wouldn't necessarily recommend an RTX 3060 for a high-end gaming PC, but it's perfectly capable of running modern AAA titles with decent frames on board. The $280 price is also among the lowest prices I've seen for this GPU as it usually retails for around $400, so it's an excellent deal overall.

This particular variant of RTX 3060 from Asus, in case you're wondering, has 12GB GDDR6 memory. It's a dual-slot PCIe 4.0 compatible GPU with HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort. The highlight here is the low-profile design which is a rare sight in 2023. It sports dual axial-tech fans that make less noise, and it only sports a single RGB-light for a subtle and understated look.

Asus TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4060 Ti OC Edition

Asus TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4060 Ti OC $415 $460 Save $45 This RTX 4060 Ti GPU is among the fastest GPUs you'll find on the market, sporting a triple-fan design and a massive heatsink. It has 8GB of GDDR6 memory and supports DLSS 3, paving the way for a reliable gaming experience. $415 at Amazon

If you'd rather buy an RTX 40-series GPU over an older 30-series part, then consider checking out the TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4060 Ti OC Edition. This particular GPU is down to $415 as a part of Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale, which is a great price for a 40-series GPU in 2023. I highly recommend considering this over the RTX 3060 V2 OC Edition GPU highlighted above, as this one supports DLSS 3.0, the latest in Nvidia's upscaling technology. Not to mention, it's also going to be a lot more powerful compared to a 30-series GPU overall, thanks to the new Tensor cores and 3rd gen RT cores.

This OC Edition GPU can hit peaks clock speeds of up to 2655 MHz, and it has 8GB of GDDR6 memory. Unlike the Dual V2 OC Edition GPU, this TUF Gaming model is a triple-slot card, featuring a massive heatsink and three axial-tech fans for good airflow. Asus includes a GPU holder with this unit to ensure it doesn't sag when you install it on the motherboard, so that's pretty neat too.

Asus ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4060 Ti OC Edition

Asus ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4060 Ti OC $450 $490 Save $40 The Asus ROG Strix GPU comes with plenty of RGB lights and accents to put a good show inside your PC case. It's also among the fastest GPUs around with a boost clock speed of up to 2.7GHz. $450 at Amazon

This ROG Strix version of the RTX 4060 Ti costs slightly more than the TUF Gaming OC Edition card, but it's also a more sophisticated GPU with plenty of RGB flare and better clock speeds. $450 is the lowest price I've seen for this particular GPU, making it one of the best times to buy it. Just make sure your PC case has enough clearance to fit a high-end GPU as the ROG Strix RTX 4060 Ti OC is a sizable 3-slot card that comes with a large heatsink and triple axial-tech fans to dissipate the heat.

This PCIe 4.0 card comes with 8GB GDDR6 memory, and it tops out with 2715 MHz clock speeds. I recommend pairing it with something like the Core i5-13600K for a solid gaming experience. It's one of the better-looking GPUs on the market with tons of RGB lights and accent colors, and it'll look great inside almost all modern PC cases out there.

Asus ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4070 OC Edition

ASUS ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4070 OC $710 $750 Save $40 This ROG Strix RTX 4070 GPU is great for those putting together a relatively high-end gaming PC. With 12GB of GDDR6X memory and support for Nvidia's DLSS 3, this GPU can comfortably run modern AAA titles with frames on board. $710 at Amazon

Lastly, we have the ROG Strix RTX 4070 OC edition GPU, which is also down its lowest price of $710 on Amazon. This is the most powerful GPU on this list, and it's perfect for those who are putting together a relatively high-end gaming rig for 1440p gaming. With 12GB of GDDR6X memory and support for DLSS 3, this PCIe 4.0 can run pretty much all modern titles without a hitch.

The ROG Strix RTX 4070 OC Edition GPU looks exactly like its 4060 Ti counterpart that we saw above, meaning it has a massive heatsink with triple fans for solid heat dissipation. You also get a ton of RGB lights on it along with red and blue accents and ROG logo. Make sure you have enough clearance to fit this 338mm GPU because its triple-slot GPU will need a ton of room to fit in.

Asus has a long list of both Nvidia and AMD Radeon GPUs that are hardly discounted, so don't let these deals slide under your radar. A plenty of other PC accessories and parts are also heavily discounted for the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale, making it a great time to build a gaming rig. Not only do you get fresh and unmissable deals as a part of this sale, but you also get to beat the holiday rush and avoid the risk of your favorite parts running out of stock.