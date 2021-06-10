ASUS has new gaming laptops with RTX 3050 and 3050 Ti GPUs

ASUS has announced a range of new ROG and TUF gaming laptops featuring Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 and 3050 Ti GPUs. From the ROG family, we have the Flow X13, the Zephyrus M16, and, and the Strix G15 and G17. Meanwhile, the TUF family adds the Dash F15, Gaming A15, and Gaming F15 and F17.

ROG Flow X13

The ASUS ROG Flow X13 is the company’s first gaming 2-in-1, and while it’s not completely new, it now comes with up to a GeForce RTX 3050 Ti. The GPU runs at up to 1135MHz with 35W of power, and it can get an extra 5W with Dynamic Boost. It also has Ryzen 5000 mobile processors up to a Ryzen 5980HS, and it fits in a body that’s just 15.8mm thin and weighs 2.9 pounds. You can get it with up to 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, and the battery is a 62Wh unit with support for 100W charging over USB Type-C.

As the name suggests, the Flow X13 has a 13.4-inch display, and since it’s 2-in-1, you can rotate it around to use it as a tablet or to watch movies. That display is Pantone-validated and comes in a 16:10 aspect ratio, and you can choose between a WQUXGA (3840×2400) panel at 60Hz or a WUXGA (1920×1200) option at 120Hz. For ports, you get HDMI 2.0b, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports, one USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port, a combo audio jack, and a custom interface for the ROG XG Mobile eGPU.

ASUS says the ROG Flow X13 is now available at BestBuy in the US, but that doesn’t seem to be the case based on our search. It will start at $1,479.99 when it’s available. You can, however, get it at Best Buy Canada for $1,999.99 with a Ryzen 9 5900HS CPU, a GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU, 1TB of storage, and 16GB of RAM.

ROG Zephyrus M16

The ROG Zephyrus M16 is a more traditional laptop, and it’s a successor to the Zephyrus M15. It now has a 16-inch display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, and up to WQHD (2560×1600) and 165Hz refresh rate. The display also covers 100% of DCI-P3 and it’s validated by Pantone. It’s powered by Intel’s Tiger Lake-H processors up to a Core i9-11900H at 4.9GHz, as well as Nvidia’s RTX 30 series GPUs up to an RTX 3070 with 80W of power (100W with Dynamic Boost). You can also get it with the new RTX 3050 Ti running at up to 1585MHz with 60W of power (up to 75W with Dynamic Boost).

As for the remaining specs, it comes with up to 16GB of RAM, 1TB of SSD storage, and a 90Wh battery. In terms of connectivity, there’s one Thunderbolt 4 port, one USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C with DisplayPort 1.4 and power delivery, two USB Type-A ports (one USB 3.2 Gen 2, one USB 3.2 Gen 1), a microSD card reader, HDMI 2.0b, Ethernet (RJ45), and a combo audio jack. All of that weighs 4.19lbs and is just 19.9mm thin.

ROG Strix G15 and G17

Rounding out the ROG gaming laptops is the Strix G15 and G17. Configurations that use the new GeForce RTX 3050 or 3050 Ti come with an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H CPU. The RTX 3050 Ti runs at 1795MHz with 80W of power, while the RTX 3050 runs at 1840MHz at the same power level. Both can also get an extra 15W with Dynamic Boost. You can get them with up to 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

As for ports, you get three USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, one USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port with DisplayPort 1.4 and Power Delivery, Ethernet, HDMI 2.0b, and a combo audio jack. The battery is 90Wh.

TUF Dash F15

Moving on to the more affordable TUF lineup, there’s the TUF Dash F15. It uses Intel’s H35-series processors up to a Core i7-11370H combined and up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070. The new RTX 3050 Ti runs at 1585MHz with 60W of power, while the 3050 can go up to 1600MHz. Both can also get an extra 15W with Dynamic Boost. Thanks to the 35W CPU, it comes in at just 19.9mm thick and weighs 4.41lbs.

It still offers some connectivity, though, with a Thunderbolt 4 port, three USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, HDMI 2.0b, Ethernet, and a 3,5mm combo audio jack. It comes with up to 512GB of SSD storage and 8GB of RAM, which is expandable up to 32GB, and the battery is 76Wh.

TUF Gaming A15, A17, F15, and F17

Finally, there’s the TUF Gaming A15, A17, F15, and F17. These four laptops are nearly identical except for the screen size and processors, with the A series using AMD processors up to a Ryzen 7 5800H and the F series using Intel processors up to a Core i9-11800H. The RTX 3050 Ti can run at 1585MHz with 60W of power, while the 3050 can go up to 1600MHz, and both also get up to 15W from Dynamic Boost. All the laptops also have up to 90Wh batteries.

All models come with Full HD displays at 144Hz. For ports, all the laptops are also similar. One Thunderbolt 4 port, three USB Type-A ports (two USB 3.2 Gen 2 and one Gen 1), HDMI 2.0b, Ethernet, and a combo audio jack. The 15-inch models weigh 5.07lbs, while the 17-inch models weigh 5.73lbs.

All of these models are expected to arrive between the second and third quarters of the year.