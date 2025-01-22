Summary Asus introduces durable, student-friendly Chromebooks CR11 & CR12 with advanced features like 180/360-flippable hinge screens.

These Chromebooks are tough, featuring rubber bumpers, MIL-STD-810H US military-grade standard testing, and Corning Gorilla Glass.

Additional features include spill-resistant keyboards and a fingerprint-resistant finish.

Laptop makers can state how powerful or fast their devices are, but if it falls apart the moment you throw it into a rucksack and take it to the office, the coffee shop, or your classes, it's not fit for purpose. Fortunately, Asus has introduced a range of Chromebook that it claims is "invincible" for everyday use.

Related Asus ZenScreen 15.6-inch portable monitor review: A solid display with a tough price It's not a bad portable monitor, but it gets beat by higher-priced monitors in terms of specs and cheaper monitors in terms of value

Asus reveals its durable Chromebooks for student use

As announced on the Asus blog, the company has revealed the Asus Chromebook CR11 and CR12. These both sport an Intel N150/N250 Processor, up to 16GB of RAM, and up to 128GB of storage space. The main difference is the screen size, with the CR11 featuring an 11.6" screen and the CR12 with a 12.2" screen. Whichever size you pick, you get a 180 lay-flat or 360-flippable hinge screen.

The main selling point is how tough these two units are:

For K-12 students, an everyday-use laptop should be invincible. With lively and active users, scratches and knocks are an almost-inevitable part of their daily routine, so the ASUS Chromebook CR series features an all-round rubber bumper for extra peace of mind. The laptops also feature a rugged design that's tested to meet or exceed the MIL-STD-810H US military-grade standard​, and use tough Corning Gorilla Glass to protect the touchscreen from scratches. Additionally, the spill-resistant keyboard can cope with minor water spills without harm, so minor splashes on the desk or at the dinner table can be easily drained, cleaned, and dried. Finally, the special fingerprint-resistant finish keeps the laptop cleaner for longer.

If you do find a way to break something on the Chromebook, it features a modular design that makes it easy to remove and replace parts. Even if you take care of your hardware, the modules lets technicians perform upgrades easily, and it features anti-drop screws so you don't lose them.

Asus didn't announce a release date in its press release, but hopefully we'll see them in-use soon.