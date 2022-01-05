ASUS’ new laptops at CES 2022 includes a Space Edition Zenbook 14

ASUS is keeping the CES 2022 spirits high with a bunch of new announcements. Today, the company has launched a handful of new laptops as part of its Zenbook, ExpertBook, and TUF laptop lineup. There are a couple of different laptops to go through, so let’s get started:

Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition

ASUS kicked off the presentation with an unusual-looking laptop. We’re talking about the Zenbook 14X Space Edition notebook that truly looks, well, out of this world. With this particular notebook, ASUS is celebrating the time it sent a laptop into space on the MIR. This special edition Zenbook 14 laptop, as you can see, comes with a unique-looking design that’s exclusive to this notebook. There’s also a tiny 3.5-inch black-and-white “ZenVision” OLED screen on the outer lid. This display, according to ASUS, can display the time, a personalized badge for ID, and more. The laptop comes with a 14-inch 2880×1800 OLED display and it comes with Intel’s new Core i9-12900H CPU with 32GB of RAM and 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD. Other noteworthy features of the laptop include a 180-degree hinge, a 63-watt-hour battery, a keyboard with a fingerprint reader, and a decent set of ports.

Zenbook 14 OLED

The Zenbook 14 OLED is largely similar to the Space Edition that we just saw. This particular notebook is available in three finishes — Aqua Celadon and Ponder Blue for the Intel variant and Jade Black color for the AMD model. Even though the standard Zenbook 14 OLED notebook doesn’t look as fancy as the Space Edition, we think it still looks minimal with clean colors and sharp edges. It also comes with the same 14-inch 2880×1800 OLED but the internal specs are slightly different. Instead of the Core i9-12900H, you get an option to choose between the new 12th-gen Core i7 or the Ryzen 7 5826U CPU. While the Intel variant gets up to 16GB LPDDR5, the AMD variant is limited to up to 16GB LPDDR4X RAM. The Zenbook 14 OLED also has a slightly bigger battery coming in at 75Wh. Some noteworthy features of this laptop include speakers tuned by Harmon Kardon and Windows Hello support.

ASUS Chromebook Flip CX5 (CX5601)

Next up, ASUS also announced the new Chromebook Flip CX5 (CX5601) that comes with a 360° ErgoLift hinge and a 16-inch NanoEdge display. It’s a 16:10 aspect ratio panel with a screen-to-body ratio of 87%. This particular Chromebook is very similar to the older 15-inch variant, however, there are some improvements — both internally and externally — that make it better than the older models. In terms of the specs, the ASUS Chromebook Flip CX5 features up to a 12th Generation Intel Core i7 processor, Intel Iris Xe graphics, and 16 GB of memory. Additionally, you also get dual-band Intel WiFi 6E (802.11ax) – including a new 6 GHz band.

ASUS has fitted this Chromebook with a Harman-Kardon certified audio system that includes four built-in speakers with extra-large resonant chambers. One of the highlights of this Chromebook is that it comes with an FHD camera that can be easily hidden behind a retractable cover for privacy. ASUS hasn’t revealed any info pricing or availability info for this Chromebook, so stay tuned for that.

ASUS ExpertBook B5 series

ASUS is also adding a couple of new notebooks to its ExpertBook lineup. The company announced the new ExpetBook B5 and the ExpertBook B5 Flip. These new ExpertBook notebooks now feature a 14-inch panel as opposed to the smaller 13-inch panel on the older ExpertBook notebooks. But besides that, you’re looking at the same chassis with a very similar design as last year. The main difference between the standard ExpertBook B5 and the ExpertBook Flip is that the flip variant comes with a 360-degree hinge that allows the users to use the laptop as a tablet in various different modes.

In terms of specs, you can configure these notebooks with up to an Intel Core i7 processor with Iris Xe graphics with up to 48GB of RAM and up to 1TB SSD. Based on the configuration, the ASUS ExpertBook B5 laptop can be as light as 1.25Kgs, making it one of the lightest notebooks in its class. Despite the slim form-factor, the ExpertBook offers a variety of ports as seen below:

The new ExpertBook B5 Flip not only comes with a stylus but there’s also a dedicated space on the laptop to store it. This makes it very easy to carry both the laptop as well as the stylus without having to worry about losing it. As an enterprise notebook, the ASUS Expertbook B5 comes with a built-in fingerprint sensor, optional face-login IR camera, TPM 2.0 chip, and a couple of other security features. It also adheres to the exacting MIL-STD 810H US military standard. ASUS didn’t give us any pricing or availability info for a particular notebook too, so we’ll update the story at a later time with more info.

ASUS TUF Gaming F15 and F17

In addition to the standard thin and light and enterprise notebooks, ASUS has also announced the upgraded version of its TUF Gaming laptops. The new TUF Gaming F15 and F17 laptops offer the 12th Generation Intel Core i7-12700H processor and up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 laptop GPU with 140W max TGP. One of the highlights of these notebooks is that they come with hardware MUX Switch that routes the GPU frames via the CPU integrated graphics to the display. You can also use Armoury Crate to fire up a direct GPU mode to reduce latency and get better performance.

Both new TUF Gaming laptops now have anime-inspired designs and meet MIL-STD-810H specifications to ensure their durability on the go. The new design, according to ASUS is quieter yet offers 13% more airflow than the last generation. Both TUF Gaming notebooks are available in a couple of display options including an FHD at 300Hz and a QHD at 165Hz for a more immersive experience. The TUF Gaming F15 comes with a 15-inch panel while the F17 comes with a slightly bigger 17-inch panel.

TUF Dash F15

Lastly, we have the new ASUS TUF Dash F15 gaming laptop that comes with upgraded internals for 2022. Despite the new internals, the overall chassis looks identical to the ones we got last year. This means, it still retains its original form factor and the thickness of the chassis remains under 20 mm. As for the specs, the new TUF Dash F15 has the 12th Generation Intel Core i7-12650H processor and up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 laptop GPU with MUX Switch. ASUS is also adding the new DDR5 RAM modules with memory speeds of up to 4800MHz along with PCIe 4.0 SSD. You can configure it with up to a 15-inch QHD 165 Hz panel with 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space. Other highlights of the TUF Dash F15 laptop include Thunderbolt 4 support, a USB Type-C Power Delivery up to 100W, and more.

ASUS didn’t talk much about the pricing or availability info about any of these laptops, so we’ll update the article with more details when they’re available. In the meantime, you can check out ASUS’ new 17-inch Foldable laptop that’s also coming soon.