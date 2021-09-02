ASUS launches the ExpertBook B5 business laptop with an OLED display

ASUS has announced a series of new PCs for businesses during an event titled Create the Uncreated. There are a few laptops, desktops, and even an all-in-one. The highlight of the lineup is probably the ASUS ExpertBook B5 OLED, which, as the name suggests, comes with an OLED display.

The ASUS ExpertBook B5 OLED comes in two versions, one being a clamshell laptop, and the other being a convertible, called the ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED. These are thin-and-light laptops, with the ExpertBook B5 OLED (clamshell) coming in at 2.65lbs. Despite that, they still pack a relatively large 66Whr battery, and up to an 11th-generation Intel Core i7 CPU with Iris Xe graphics. You can also configure them with up to 48GB of RAM (16GB soldered). As for the display, it’s a Full HD 16:9 OLED panel with HDR support and it covers 100% of the DCI-P3 color gamut.

If you need even more power, you can always get the ExpertBook B7 Flip. This convertible comes with a 16:10 Full HD+ display, though you can upgrade to Quad HD+, and it includes ASUS Private View, the company’s privacy screen technology so others can’t see what you’re looking at. The laptop also includes a stylus for the touchscreen.

It also comes with 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processors and up to a whopping 64GB of RAM. But the biggest standout of this model is that it comes with optional 5G connectivity, letting you stay connected on the road.

On the other hand, if you want to save some money, you can go for the ExperttBook B3 Flip instead, the more entry-level product in the lineup. It still comes with up to an 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of onboard RAM plus a SODIMM slot with up to 32GB, and 1TB of storage. You also get a combo microSD/nano-SIM card slot, which means you can get LTE connectivity.

The ExpertBook B3 Flip comes with a rechargeable active stylus which can be stored in a garage on the laptop itself. It comes with two cameras: an HD user-facing webcam and a 13MP world-facing camera.

Moving on to the desktop side of things, there’s the new ExpertCenter AiO E5, a 24-inch all-in-one PC designed for remote workers. It comes with up to an Intel Core i7-11700B, an 8-core, 16-thread CPU that can boost up to 4.8GHz. It also comes with up to 32GB of RAM, two 1TB SSDs in RAID 0 or 1, and a 2TB HDD. You can configure with an optional Thunderbolt 4 port if you want to connect lots of peripherals and external displays, and it also supports Wi-Fi 6E.

Finally, there’s the ExpertCenter D9 series of desktop PCs. This includes two models the D9 SFF (small form factor) with a 9-liter chassis, and the D9 Mini Tower with a 15-liter chassis. These come with Intel Core processors with vPro support and professional NVIDIA graphics.

ASUS didn’t say when these laptops will be available or how much they will cost when they launch. However, even of they launch with Windows 10, you’ll still be able to upgrade to Windows 11 later this year.