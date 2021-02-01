ASUS is making a Chromebook tablet with a stowable stylus pen

At CES 2021 last month, ASUS showcased a slew of Chrome OS-powered hardware, including two new Chromebooks in the form of the CX9 and Flip CX5 and the Fanless Chromebox desktop PC. But it looks like that was certainly not enough for the Taiwanese PC maker as it’s gearing up to launch one more Chrome OS device: a Chromebook tablet.

As first spotted by Chrome Unboxed, a product listing for the ASUS Chromebook Flip CM3000 recently went up on German retailer Saturn, revealing the overall design, full specifications, and pricing. According to the listing, the ASUS Chromebook Flip CM3000 will be a detachable Chrome OS-powered tablet that can also be used as a laptop, a trait it borrows from the last year’s highly praised Lenovo IdeaPad Duet. According to Chrome Unboxed, the tablet will support a stowable stylus pen, a keyboard, and a kickstand back — all of which will come inside the box. The listing images show the tablet could also be propped up in landscape or horizontal orientations.

Coming to the specifications, the ASUS Chromebook Flip CM3000 will feature a 10.5-inch Full HD 16:10 touch screen panel with a maximum brightness of 320 nits and 118% coverage in the sRGB color gamut. The entire device measures 255mm x 167mm x 8mm in size and weighs 1.16lbs (~526g). On the inside, the device will be powered by the MediaTek MT8183 octa-core processor, backed by 4GB of RAM and 128GB of eMMC storage. An 8MP camera is slapped on the back while a 2MP 1080p front shooter will take care of the video calling needs. Other highlights of the Chromebook Flip CM3000 include Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 4.2, a 3.5mm audio jack, a USB-C port, and a 27Wh battery.

The ASUS Chromebook Flip CM3000 is listed on Saturn at €449 (~$540) with an expected launch date of 21 or 22 July 2021, which is quite a bit in the future. ASUS hasn’t yet officially confirmed any details about the pricing or availability of the tablet. We’ll be sure to let you know if we learn anything new.