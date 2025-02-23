Summary Asus has released a mouse with a fragrance compartment for aromatic oils, offering distinct finishes and durability.

The fragrance compartment has a refillable vial allowing users to customize the scent of their mouse.

This unique mouse provides adjustable DPI, wireless connectivity, and PTFE feet for smooth control, catering to those looking for a scented hardware experience.

Forget about your mouse DPI or how many buttons it has on it; how does it smell? If you ever wish your mouse smelled like an air freshener, then first of all, I really want to know what kind of specs you look for in your hardware. However, most importantly, Asus has finally released the perfect mouse for you.

Asus reveals the "Fragrance Mouse," and it's as weird as you think it is

If you think this is some sort of weird April Fools joke, you can see the proof for yourself on the Asus Pressroom. The very start reads just like any other mouse press release, except for one sentence in particular that hits you like a freight train:

ASUS today announced ASUS Fragrance Mouse, a stylish and ergonomic mouse that’s available in distinctive Iridescent White or Rose Clay finishes, and boasting an internal fragrance compartment with a refillable vial for aromatic oils. The mouse features PTFE feet and adjustable DPI for smooth glides and precise control. Its durable switches boast a 10-million-click lifespan. Plus, 2.4GHz wireless and Bluetooth technologies ensure seamless dual-mode connectivity.

Unfortunately, Asus kept its cards close to its chest when it came to what, exactly, this "refillable vial" entails. It just states that on the underside of the mouse is a chamber you can fill up with fragrance oils. Once it's done, you can pop the chamber out, give it a wash, and refill it again. It seems like a nice way to bring some sweet scents to your office, or you can load it up with Axe body spray and take it to your local League of Legends tournament to really make an impact. At any rate, "mouse smell" is probably not going to become one of the features to look out for when buying mice.