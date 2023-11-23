Readers like you help support XDA Developers. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

Getting the right motherboard for your gaming rig is important if you want the backbone of your system to handle the load really well. Asus is a big name in PC hardware, and that includes motherboards. But since the prices of high-end Asus motherboards can break a budget, people mostly try to find better-priced alternatives. However, this Black Friday, Asus has got some pretty good sales on its motherboards.

ASUS Prime B650M-A AX II

ASUS Prime B650M-A AX II Motherboard
$150 $180 Save $30

The Asus Prime B650M-A is on sale, but not for long. Get this motherboard with support for Ryzen 7000 Series, DDR5, Wi-Fi 6, PCIe 5.0, and more for $150 instead of $180.

$150 at Amazon

If you aren't looking for something top-notch or have a limited budget, consider this motherboard. It's available in both mATX and ATX patterns. The socket is designed for AMD Ryzen 7000 Series processors, and it supports DDR5 RAM, Wi-Fi 6, M.2 PCIe 5.0, and 2.5GB Ethernet. There are multiple ports to have all your peripherals connected. Just like other Asus motherboards, this one has a VRM heatsink, PCH heatsink, and hybrid fan headers. You’ll also like the Aura Sync RGB Lighting.

ASUS ROG Strix Z790-F

ASUS ROG Strix Z790-F
$290 $390 Save $100

You can now get the ASUS ROG Strix Z790-F for just $290, which is typically priced at $390 (a massive $100 off). You'll get tons of features, including AI overclocking, two-way AI noise cancelation, and more.

$290 at Amazon

This motherboard stands out for its robust VRM 16+1 VRM power stage design. Plus, it comes with dual ProCool II connectors, which can easily cater to Intel 13th and 12th-generation processors. The VRM thermals are commendable with heatsinks and high-conductivity thermal pads. Plus, it offers ample M.2 support, a variety of connectivity options, and high-performance networking with Wi-Fi 6E and Intel 2.5Gb Ethernet as well.

However, you'll want to check out this motherboard due to its user-friendly design and intelligent control features (including AI Overclocking), making it is an appealing choice for gaming and DIY enthusiasts.

Asus Strix Z790-A GAMING Wi-Fi D4

ASUS ROG Strix Z790-A Gaming WiFi D4
$270 $350 Save $80

The ASUS Strix Z790-A is a super fine choice for gamers thanks to its excellent heatsinks for cooling. On this Black Friday, you can get it for just $270 instead of the regular $350 price.

$270 at Amazon

Just like the Z790-F, this is another great motherboard for gamers on more of a budget. The key difference is that the Z790-A features a power solution rated for 70A per stage, slightly lower than the 90A per stage in the Z790-F 6E. Plus, the Z790-A provides one PCIe 4.0 M.2 slot with a heatsink and backplate, compared to the Z790-F 6E, which has three PCIe 4.0 M.2 slots with heatsinks.

All other features, including connectivity, Wi-Fi 6E, 2.5Gb Ethernet, and even AI overclocking, are available in the Z790-A as well.

ASUS TUF Gaming Z790-Plus D4

ASUS TUF Gaming Z790-Plus WiFi D4
$180 $230 Save $50

The Asus TUF Motherboard is 22% off this Black Friday, meaning you can get a DDR4 motherboard with Ethernet, multiple M.2 slots, and support for Intel 13th and 12th-generation CPUs for under $200.

$180 at Amazon

The Asus TUF Gaming Z790-Plus D4 is another great option. Key features include an enhanced power solution with 16+1 DrMOS, ProCool sockets, military-grade TUF components, and Digiplus VRM: all of these ensure maximum durability and performance.

When it comes to cooling, this one really delivers with a VRM heatsink, PCH fanless heatsink, M.2 heatsink, hybrid fan headers, and the Fan Xpert 4 utility. Plus, for smooth gaming, it includes Wi-Fi 6 AX201, Intel I225-V 2.5Gb LAN, TUF LANGuard, and TurboLAN technology. Overall, I’d say it's a pretty decent option for an average gamer thanks to how it only supports DDR4 RAM only (128GB max) and has a maximum clock speed of 4400 MHz.

ASUS TUF Gaming Z790-Plus Wi-Fi

ASUS TUF Gaming Z790-Plus WiFi
$200 $250 Save $50

The ASUS Z790-Plus normally goes for $250. On this Black Friday, you can get it for just $205, which is a great deal on a motherboard with a bunch of ports and excellent cooling for gaming,

$200 at Amazon

These deals won't last long

Black Friday Deals are only available until stocks last, so if you had second thoughts about getting a new motherboard, other PC hardware, or want to take advantage of computer and laptop deals, now is the time to put those thoughts into action.