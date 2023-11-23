Getting the right motherboard for your gaming rig is important if you want the backbone of your system to handle the load really well. Asus is a big name in PC hardware, and that includes motherboards. But since the prices of high-end Asus motherboards can break a budget, people mostly try to find better-priced alternatives. However, this Black Friday, Asus has got some pretty good sales on its motherboards.

ASUS Prime B650M-A AX II

Source: ASUS ASUS Prime B650M-A AX II Motherboard $150 $180 Save $30 The Asus Prime B650M-A is on sale, but not for long. Get this motherboard with support for Ryzen 7000 Series, DDR5, Wi-Fi 6, PCIe 5.0, and more for $150 instead of $180. $150 at Amazon

If you aren't looking for something top-notch or have a limited budget, consider this motherboard. It's available in both mATX and ATX patterns. The socket is designed for AMD Ryzen 7000 Series processors, and it supports DDR5 RAM, Wi-Fi 6, M.2 PCIe 5.0, and 2.5GB Ethernet. There are multiple ports to have all your peripherals connected. Just like other Asus motherboards, this one has a VRM heatsink, PCH heatsink, and hybrid fan headers. You’ll also like the Aura Sync RGB Lighting.

ASUS ROG Strix Z790-F

Source: Asus ASUS ROG Strix Z790-F $290 $390 Save $100 You can now get the ASUS ROG Strix Z790-F for just $290, which is typically priced at $390 (a massive $100 off). You'll get tons of features, including AI overclocking, two-way AI noise cancelation, and more. $290 at Amazon

This motherboard stands out for its robust VRM 16+1 VRM power stage design. Plus, it comes with dual ProCool II connectors, which can easily cater to Intel 13th and 12th-generation processors. The VRM thermals are commendable with heatsinks and high-conductivity thermal pads. Plus, it offers ample M.2 support, a variety of connectivity options, and high-performance networking with Wi-Fi 6E and Intel 2.5Gb Ethernet as well.

However, you'll want to check out this motherboard due to its user-friendly design and intelligent control features (including AI Overclocking), making it is an appealing choice for gaming and DIY enthusiasts.

Asus Strix Z790-A GAMING Wi-Fi D4

Source: ASUS ASUS ROG Strix Z790-A Gaming WiFi D4 $270 $350 Save $80 The ASUS Strix Z790-A is a super fine choice for gamers thanks to its excellent heatsinks for cooling. On this Black Friday, you can get it for just $270 instead of the regular $350 price. $270 at Amazon

Just like the Z790-F, this is another great motherboard for gamers on more of a budget. The key difference is that the Z790-A features a power solution rated for 70A per stage, slightly lower than the 90A per stage in the Z790-F 6E. Plus, the Z790-A provides one PCIe 4.0 M.2 slot with a heatsink and backplate, compared to the Z790-F 6E, which has three PCIe 4.0 M.2 slots with heatsinks.

All other features, including connectivity, Wi-Fi 6E, 2.5Gb Ethernet, and even AI overclocking, are available in the Z790-A as well.

ASUS TUF Gaming Z790-Plus D4

Source: Asus ASUS TUF Gaming Z790-Plus WiFi D4 $180 $230 Save $50 The Asus TUF Motherboard is 22% off this Black Friday, meaning you can get a DDR4 motherboard with Ethernet, multiple M.2 slots, and support for Intel 13th and 12th-generation CPUs for under $200. $180 at Amazon

The Asus TUF Gaming Z790-Plus D4 is another great option. Key features include an enhanced power solution with 16+1 DrMOS, ProCool sockets, military-grade TUF components, and Digiplus VRM: all of these ensure maximum durability and performance.

When it comes to cooling, this one really delivers with a VRM heatsink, PCH fanless heatsink, M.2 heatsink, hybrid fan headers, and the Fan Xpert 4 utility. Plus, for smooth gaming, it includes Wi-Fi 6 AX201, Intel I225-V 2.5Gb LAN, TUF LANGuard, and TurboLAN technology. Overall, I’d say it's a pretty decent option for an average gamer thanks to how it only supports DDR4 RAM only (128GB max) and has a maximum clock speed of 4400 MHz.

ASUS TUF Gaming Z790-Plus Wi-Fi

Source: Asus ASUS TUF Gaming Z790-Plus WiFi $200 $250 Save $50 The ASUS Z790-Plus normally goes for $250. On this Black Friday, you can get it for just $205, which is a great deal on a motherboard with a bunch of ports and excellent cooling for gaming, $200 at Amazon

These deals won't last long

Black Friday Deals are only available until stocks last, so if you had second thoughts about getting a new motherboard, other PC hardware, or want to take advantage of computer and laptop deals, now is the time to put those thoughts into action.