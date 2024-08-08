Key Takeaways Asus and MSI have released microcode patches for Z790 motherboards ahead of Intel's planned mid-August release.

Microcode patches available now are in Beta, stable versions are to come in a few days for improved stability.

Microcode patches won't fix previously affected CPUs, however.

Asus and MSI make some of the best motherboards for Intel CPU users. Besides enhancing the performance and stability of their products, these two brands and other motherboard companies were closely working with Intel in mitigating Intel's 13th- and 14th-Gen CPU instability issues. But of all the motherboard makers, Asus and MSI have now become the first two major players to release the much-awaited microcode update for the Z790 motherboards, almost a week earlier than what Intel promised.

Last month, Intel said that it'd release a microcode patch in mid-August to fix the crashing issues in its 13th- and 14th-Gen processors. But if you're using a Z790 motherboard from either Asus or MSI, you can install the patch right now. However, these patches are available in Beta, so you'll have to wait a few more days to get the stable version. MSI says it'll complete the rollout of the microcode patch through BIOS updates for all Intel 700 and 600 series motherboards by the end of this month (via Videocardz).

If you're using MSI, the first batch of BIOS updates with the microcode patch is available for MEG Z790 GODLIKE MAX, MEG Z790 ACE MAX, MPG Z790 CARBON MAX WIFI II, MPG Z790 CARBON WIFI, MAG Z790 TOMAHAWK MAX WIFI and Z790MPOWER motherboards. If you're using the one from Asus, you can now download the Beta BIOS for all Z790 motherboards from the company's official forum of the Republic of Gamers (ROG).

The Microcode patch won't fix affected CPUs

Intel previously made it amply clear that instability issues that already hit 13th- and 14th-Gen CPUs are permanent, and the microcode patch won't fix it. So, if you're affected the microcode patch doesn't bring any relief. Instead, since Intel has now extended the warranty on the boxed 13th- and 14th-Gen processors by two more years, you can directly contact Intel for a replacement. However, if you do get a replacement, install the microcode patch as soon as humanely possible to avoid facing the same issue again.