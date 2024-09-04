Key Takeaways Asus NUC 14 Pro AI mini PC offers 48 TOPS of AI processing power in a pocket-sized package.

Asus is releasing AI-powered laptops like the Vivobook Flip in Q4, featuring OLED screens and up to 32GB memory.

The Zenbook S 14 and Vivobook S 14 laptops will offer Intel Core Ultra 7 processors and high-quality displays.

If you're on the hunt for a miniature PC that can output some good AI power, Asus has just what you're looking for. The company has announced a wave of new Copilot+ devices designed to help you become more productive using the power of AI. Within this professional range, the highlight has to be the mini PC that can still pack an AI-powered punch despite its small size.

The Asus NUC 14 Pro AI brings powerful AI features into a tiny box

Image Credit: Asus

During IFA 2024, Asus announced the NUC 14 Pro AI. it didn't go into much detail as to how much it will cost or when it will be released, but it did reveal that it would come with a solid 48 TOPS of AI processing power, making it a tiny way to get Copilot+ capabilities wherever you are.

Speaking of its size, it comes in at a teeny-tiny 1.3-inches high, making it truly pocket-sized. And if you've been around XDA for a while, you'll know that we love our mini PCs, so this one is pretty exciting. It'll also have built-in speakers and microphones so you can use AI-activated voice commands or get in a call with someone.

Asus also reveals AI-powered laptops for everyday use

Image Credit: Asus

As for devices that you'll see in stores soon, Asus drew back the curtain on some interesting laptops that are on the way. For instance, we have the Vivobook Flip, which comes in both a 14-inch and 16-inch variant. It's very thin and lightweight, coming in at 0.67 inches wide and 3.3 lbs heavy. Regardless of what size you prefer, you're getting an OLED screen with up to 32GB of memory and up to 1TB of SSD space, so that's plenty to get your stuff done. Asus plans to get it released in Q4 this year.

There's also the Zenbook S 14 and the Vivobook S 14. The Zenbook will come in at $1399.99 and will be powered by up to an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor 258V and 48 TOPS of AI processing power. It'll also have a 3K 120 Hz Lumina OLED display to keep everything looking crisp. On the other hand, the Vivobook S 14 features a lot of the same hardware as the Zenbook, but with a 16:10 OLED display instead. The Zenbook will be released on September 6th, and the Vivobook will come out on September 5th.