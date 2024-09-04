Key Takeaways Asus unveils the Vivobook S 15 and ProArt PZ13 laptops with Snapdragon X Plus processors, OLED screens, and stylus support.

The Vivobook S 15 is priced at $899.99, while the ProArt PZ13 retails for $1099.99, catering to office workers and creatives alike.

Both laptops offer advanced features such as AI capabilities, Wi-Fi 7 compatibility, and long battery life, making them perfect for on-the-go use.

With IFA almost here, some companies are treating us to some quick peeks into what they're up to. Asus is no exception, as it's showing off its new Snapdragon X-powered devices a little ahead of time. If you're interested in taking a look at the company's newest offerings in the Copilot+ space, here is something for both the office worker and the creative.

Asus reveals the Vivobook S 15 and the ProArt PZ13

Image Credit: Asus

First up, let's explore something designed for general use. Asus has revealed the new Vivobook S 15, a Copilot+-enabled laptop that runs a Qualcomm Adreno GPU alongside a Snapdragon X Plus processor with 8 cores and 45 TOPS of AI processing power. It has a 15.6-inch OLED screen, with a 120HZ refresh rate, up to 600 nits of brightness, and emits 70% less blue light to keep your eyeballs safe.

The laptop also features 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and full Wi-Fi 7 compatibility. Given its lightweight design and quiet operation, the Vivobook S 15 seems like a perfect companion for the working professional. It weighs in with a $899.99 price point.

If you're after something you can do art on, Asus also has the suitably-named ProArt PZ13. This features the same processor, GPU, and RAM as the Vivobook, but instead comes with a 13.3-inch 3K OLED touchscreen with stylus support, making it a handy way to doodle on the go. Asus claims the battery can handle "up to 21 hours of FHD video playback," and it comes with a generous 1TB of SSD storage to keep all of your projects on. The ProArt PZ13 retails for $1099.99.

If you're unfamiliar with Asus' hardware, why not check out our review of the Vivobook S 15 Snapdragon Elite version? We gave it a respectable 8/10, so hopefully the Snapdragon X Plus version will also impress.