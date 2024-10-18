I've reviewed a lot of mini PCs in the past year or so, but the Asus NUC 14 Pro is the first time I get one from what you might consider a mainstream brand. This tiny computer comes with Intel Core Ultra Series 1 processors, and it delivers all the performance you'd expect from such a small machine, and it's a great fit for a small office desk.

What helps this one stand out from many other models I've reviewed is how easy it is to make upgrades to the RAM and storage, since it's tool-less for the most part. It's a great little machine for an office space, and the ease of upgrades is also great if you intend to service the device later on.

About this review: We were sent the Asus NUC 14 Pro for the purposes of this review. Asus had no input in its content.

Compact and upgradeable Asus NUC 14 Pro Toolless chassis makes upgrades a breeze 8.5 / 10 The Asus NUC 14 Pro is a very compact mini PC that delivers great performance thanks to Intel Core Ultra processors, and it packs in plenty of ports for your peripherals. It's also very easy to upgrade thanks to a toolless design. CPU Up to Intel Core Ultra 7 165H Graphics Up to Intel Arc graphics (integrated) Memory Up to 32GB DDR5-5600 Storage Up to 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD Motherboard Custom Ports Rear: 2x Thunderbolt 4, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, 1x USB 2.0 Type-A, 2x HDMI 2.1, 1x 2.5Gb Ethernet; Front: 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 Type-C, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A Expansion Slots 1x M.2 2280, 1x M.2 2242, 2x SO-DIMM, 1x 2.5-inch drive bay (in select models) Display None Operating System Windows 11 Case Custom Dimension Tall chassis (with 2.5-inch drive bay): 4.6x4.2x2.13 inches (117x112x37mm); Slim chassis: 4.6x4.2x1.46 inches (117x112x37mm) Weight Tall chassis: 1.26-1.32 pounds (571-600 grams); Slim chassis: 1.04-1.1 pounds (470-500 grams) Networking Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, 2.5Gb Ethernet PSU 120W (external) Speakers None Camera None Price Starting at $394 Pros Intel Core Ultra processors perform admirtably

RAM and storage can be upgraded without any tools

Very small and lightweight Cons Plastic chassis doesn't feel super premium

It's not Lunar Lake Expand $1099 at Amazon $394 at Asus

Asus NUC 14 Pro pricing and availability

The Asus NUC 14 Pro was launched in August 2024, and it comes in two primary variants in terms of the chassis: One with a taller chassis that has internal space for a 2.5-inch SATA drive, and a slimmer model without the SATA drive bay.

Pricing starts at $394, but that's for a barebones model with an Intel Core 3 100U processors and no RAM or storage.

The model I was sent for review is a high-end configuration, featuring an intel Core Ultra 7 155H, 1TB of storage, and 32GB of RAM, and it's also the tall chassis model with a 2.5-inch drive bay. That model goes for $1,099 on Amazon or $1,020 on Asus' wesbite.

Specifications CPU Up to Intel Core Ultra 7 165H Graphics Up to Intel Arc graphics (integrated) Memory Up to 32GB DDR5-5600 Storage Up to 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD Motherboard Custom Ports Rear: 2x Thunderbolt 4, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, 1x USB 2.0 Type-A, 2x HDMI 2.1, 1x 2.5Gb Ethernet; Front: 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 Type-C, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A Expansion Slots 1x M.2 2280, 1x M.2 2242, 2x SO-DIMM, 1x 2.5-inch drive bay (in select models) Display None Operating System Windows 11 Case Custom Dimension Tall chassis (with 2.5-inch drive bay): 4.6x4.2x2.13 inches (117x112x37mm); Slim chassis: 4.6x4.2x1.46 inches (117x112x37mm) Weight Tall chassis: 1.26-1.32 pounds (571-600 grams); Slim chassis: 1.04-1.1 pounds (470-500 grams) Networking Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, 2.5Gb Ethernet PSU 120W (external) Speakers None Camera None Price Starting at $394 Expand

What I like

It's a fast PC

As you'd expect from a computer powered by an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor, the Asus NUC 14 Pro is a pretty fast machine, especially when paired with the 32GB of dual-channel memory. I used the computer for my regular workload, which includes two browser windows open with multiple tabs, Slack, Beeper, and occasionally running Photoshop and Lightroom and doing some file management. Everything ran as smoothly as you could reasonably expect it to.

The only area where a processor with integrated graphics lets me down is running the AI Denoise filter in Adobe Lightroom, which takes a little over two minutes for a 24MP RAW file. This is something that's much better in the newer Intel Core Ultra Series 2 processors, but right now, there are basically no mini PCs with those chips. I just end up denoising images manually, which is fine.

But performance is great overall, as you can see in the usual suite of benchmarks I ran:

Asus NUC 14 Pro (Core Ultra 7 155H) MSI Cubi NUC 1M (Core 7 150U) Minisforum AtomMan X7 Ti (Core Ultra 9 185H) PCMark 10 6,906 5,613 7,311 Geekbench 6 (single/multi) 2,480 / 12,955 2,634 / 8,481 2,587 / 13,577 Cinebench 2024 (single/multi) 106 / 902 106 / 434 112 / 1,061 3DMark Steel Nomad (Light/Normal) 3,138 / 763 1,178 / 172 2,824 / 668 CrossMark (overall) 1,624 --- 1,855

The SSD is the only thing that's not completely top-tier here, with read speeds hovering around 4,000MB/s. That's oddly low for a PCIe 4.0 SSD, but it's still more than fast enough for basically anyone, unless you're dealing with massive amounts of data. Of course, you can always upgrade the SSD.

It's easy to upgrade

Close

I've reviewed a lot of mini PCs in the past few months, and while I've never considered them particularly hard to upgrade, Asus went the extra mile here to make upgrades that much more convenient. The NUC 14 Pro uses a completely toolless design for its chassis, so you can upgrade your RAM and storage with no tools at all.

Asus went the extra mile here to make upgrades that much more convenient

The bottom of the PC can be removed with a simple release slider that unlocks the cover from the rest of the chassis. And once you're inside, the SSD slots don't use screws, either. SSDs are held in place by a small plastic insert you can just pull out to install a new SSD and push back in when you're done. It's a pretty tight fit, so your SSD is very secure.

Related Geekom Mini IT13 review: A tiny PC for all your work needs Geekom specializes in making mini PCs, and the MIni IT13 offers plenty of performance and ports for its tiny size.

It's hard to stand out in the mini PC space, so little touches of convenience like this go a long way in making a device feel special. Asus also includes a VESA mounting bracket and screws so you can mount the computer on the back of a monitor, perfect for small office desks.

It's well equipped with ports (for the most part)