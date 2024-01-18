Key Takeaways Asus is discontinuing its NUC Extreme series, but there is still good news for consumers.

It’s not often welcome news when a hardware manufacturer announces the discontinuation of a product. In some instances, it can mean you need to invest in a replacement, or it could force you to purchase an alternative that you would rather not use. However, the situation isn’t always dire — especially if the company has a plan to debut newer products to fill the void. Asus recently confirmed that its NUC Extreme series is coming to an end, but it isn’t going to leave consumers hanging.

A spokesperson revealed to Fudzilla that Asus does not intend to update the NUC Extreme 7.5 liter product, meaning that it’s the end of the line for the series. This also indicates that the NUC 13 Extreme is going to be the last of its kind. However, there is still good news for those who were hoping for a device to succeed the product — Asus is still planning to release its ROG NUC, which will likely resemble the NUC 13 Extreme, at least in its design (via Tom’s Hardware). Rumors claim that it will have a similar look and built-in cooling, but details have not been confirmed. For reference, the NUC 13 Extreme had three Intel 13th gen CPUs when it debuted under the Intel name prior to Asus’ acquisition. It also featured a PCIe x16 interface, making it compatible with a three-slot GPU. When the product was released by Intel, it came in three variations with different processors. It’s unclear if Asus intends to move forward with such specs when it rolls out the ROG NUC.

Source: XDA-Developers

The Next Unit of Computing (NUC) originally debuted from Intel as a small form PC, designed to prove the potential of these little-but-mighty devices. Whether Asus can continue to show this with its own NUC products has yet to be seen, but there is certainly room for improvement.