ASUS partners with Noctua to make the coolest RTX 3070 GPU for enthusiast builds

The rumors about a possible collaboration between ASUS and Noctua have been afloat for quite some time now, and we finally have confirmation on the “ASUS x Noctua” themed GeForce RTX 3070 GPU. Yes, the very distinctive GPU design with the unmistakable brown Noctua fans is now official and it’s called ASUS GeForce RTX 3070 Noctua Edition.

According to the official release, the ASUS GeForce RTX 3070 Noctua Edition graphics card is the world’s first GPU to use Noctua fans and their tailored heatsink. It’s said to be “the Coolest & Quietest Graphics Card in Its Class”. We have been blessed with two variants of the GPU called the ASUS GeForce RTX 3070 Noctua Edition and the ASUS GeForce RTX 3070 Noctua OC Edition. Before we talk about the USP that makes these cards special, let’s take a quick look at the specifications –

ASUS GeForce RTX 3070 Noctua Edition GPU Specifications

Specification ASUS GeForce RTX 3070 Noctua Edition ASUS GeForce RTX 3070 Noctua OC Edition Graphic Engine Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Bus Standard PCI Express 4.0 PCI Express 4.0 Video Memory 8GB GDDR6 8GB GDDR6 Engine Clock 1725 MHz (Boost Clock) @ Gaming mode

1755 MHz (Boost Clock) @ OC mode 1815 MHz (Boost Clock) @ Gaming mode

1845 MHz (Boost Clock) @ OC mode CUDA Core 5888 5888 Memory Speed 14 Gbps 14 Gbps Memory Interface 256-bit 256-bit Interface Yes x 2 (Native HDMI 2.1)

Yes x 3 (Native DisplayPort 1.4a)

HDCP Support Yes (2.3) Recommended PSU 750W 750W Dimensions 310 x 147 x 87.5 mm

12.20 x 5.79 x 3.45 inches 310 x 147 x 87.5 mm

12.20 x 5.79 x 3.45 inches Power Connectors 2 x 8-pin 2 x 8-pin Maximum Display Support 4 4 Slot 4.3 Slot 4.3 Slot NVlink/ Crossfire Support No No

ASUS GeForce RTX 3070 Noctua Edition Features

What you are essentially looking at is a combination of two iconic NF-A12x25 PWM fans with a custom-made thermal solution on a custom PCB. This unique design will be highly beneficial for the quiet cooling enthusiasts because Noctua says it allows for a reduction in noise levels of up to 15dB(A), making it the quietest card in its class.

How quiet, you ask? According to the internal testing under ideal testing conditions, Noctua says the GPU registers only 12.6dB(A). That makes it not only quiet but near inaudible. Noise reduction levels of up to 15dB(A) sounds good, but the fine print says that you will only see that much reduction in fan noise at medium fan speeds. At maximum fan speeds, that number goes down to 9dB(A). If you have a PC case with good ventilation and moderate ambient temperatures of 24°C or lower, then this GPU will achieve a reduction in noise levels of 5.7dB(A) as compared to the standard version.

Proudly announcing the ultra-quiet @ASUS GeForce RTX 3070 Noctua Edition: the world’s first graphics card to use Noctua fans and a tailored heatsink in order to achieve a reduction in noise levels of up to 15dB(A): https://t.co/d5nHQbKYt5https://t.co/6T0d8Im75O pic.twitter.com/B4VUUklSLZ — Noctua (@Noctua_at) October 4, 2021

In addition to a whole lot of numbers, the GPU also has some other nifty features that are not available on the Founders Edition cards. The GeForce RTX 3070 Noctua Edition features a semi-passive fan control setup (ASUS 0dB technology) that can switch the fans off completely whenever the GPU temperature goes below 50°C. This means the card can run entirely fanless at lower GPU loads such as during office productivity tasks, web browsing, or even light gaming. But don’t count on that unless you have a well-ventilated case and low to moderate ambient temperatures.

Since this is also a product of ASUS, you will be able to set custom fan curves via ASUS’ GPU Tweak software. That’s another value proposition for enthusiast PC builders. In fact, we think this GPU could potentially be a solid companion for Noctua’s NH-P1 passive cooler. Running a completely fanless system even for typical productivity tasks is quite challenging but it’s definitely doable. And this is where the ASUS GeForce GeForce RTX 3070 Noctua Edition enters the scene for quiet cooling enthusiasts.

ASUS GeForce RTX 3070 Noctua Edition Pricing & Availability

While we don’t have an official date of availability or the pricing info for these GPUs, you can expect to get your hands on them starting mid-October 2021. If you are lucky enough to find it in stock, of course. As for the pricing, we expect them to be priced similarly to the other ASUS RTX 3070 GPUs on the market.