Whether you’ve got a motherboard without Wi-Fi, or are looking to upgrade an older system, an internal PCIe WI-Fi card is a very worthwhile upgrade. The TP-Link Archer TX20E is a fairly cheap Wi-Fi 6 upgrade with support for 5GHz link speeds up to 1201Mbps, which will be fine for most people, but will struggle to keep up with a full gigabit internet connection much of the time. For more speed, the Asus PCE-AXE59BT offers a full 2402Mbps connection at both 5GHz and 6GHz, giving you some headroom to take full advantage of your network speeds.

Compared to USB WI-Fi adapters, PCIe Wi-Fi adapters can offer faster performance and additional features like Bluetooth support. These cards also have room for fairly large external antennas, so you can keep your network speeds relatively high even when there’s a wall or two between your PC and the router. With Wi-Fi, it’s always a safe bet to get more speed than you need, so your performance stays strong even when there’s wireless congestion or signal-blocking furniture and appliances.

Price, specs & availability:

The TP-Link Archer TX20E is a fairly cheap Wi-Fi 6 adapter with support for AX1800 dual-band speeds and Bluetooth 5.2. With a suggested price of $40 and sales often taking it lower, this adapter is a good fit for those who don’t need a ton of speed, or have an internet connection under 1Gbps.

The Asus PCE-ACE59BT has a bit more going on with a faster AXE5400 connection with support for 2402Mbps speeds at 5GHz and 6GHz. With a suggested price of $70 and sales frequently bringing it much lower, this card is not only a good fit for those with fast connections, but also for those who need a bit more signal strength in a tough location thanks to a magnetic antenna that can be mounted higher up.

Both cards are available at retailers like Amazon and B&H, as well as on the manufacturer's website. You’ll need a PC with a PCIe x1 slot for Wi-Fi and a USB 2.0 header for Bluetooth. Both cards come with the appropriate cables in the box, antennas, and a low-profile bracket for slim PCs.

Asus offers drivers for Windows 10 and Windows 11, while TP-Link has drivers for Windows 10, Windows 11, and Linux. It's a good idea to grab the drivers before removing your old Wi-Fi card, so you'll have them handy after you've installed the Wi-Fi adapter.



ASUS PCE-AXE59BT TP-Link Archer TX20E Bands 2.4GHz, 5GHz, 6GHz 2.4GHz, 5GHz Speed AXE5400 AX1800 Wi-fi Protocols Wi-Fi 6E Wi-Fi 6 Interface PCIe x1 PCIe x1 Maximum link speed 2402Mbps 1201Mbps Bandwidth supported 160MHz 80MHz Chipset MediaTek 7922 Realtek 8852BE Bluetooth 5.2 5.2

Asus PCE-AXE59BT vs. TP-Link Archer TX20E: Similar size, double the bandwidth

Both of these Wi-Fi adapters are fairly compact, so they’ll fit in just about any PC case with ease. Their small size also means they won’t block much, if any, airflow to higher-power devices like GPUs. One thing to note is that while these devices use PCIe x1 connections, you can more than likely use a PCIe X16 slot on most motherboards. If you’ve got an older Wi-Fi card already installed in your system, you should remove it when you install the new card, and if it’s built-in, disable it in your system’s BIOS.

The TP-Link Archer TX20E keeps its design simple with only a plug for the USB connection on the back, and two antenna connectors on the back. It uses a Realtek chipset for Wi-Fi with support for a 1201Mbps connection at 5GHz with support for 80MHz bands and 574Mbps at 2.4GHz. The USB connection is just used for Bluetooth, so if you don’t have one, you can still use the Wi-Fi portion of the card. Furthermore, there are adapters to use with an external USB port, but your mileage may vary with these solutions.

TP-Link includes some simple adjustable antennas that attach directly to the adapter sticking out of the back of your case. If you’ve got a strong Wi-Fi signal on your PC, this will likely be sufficient, but since the antennas are stuck behind your PC, the signal could also be impacted by the other cables plugged into your PC and the PC case itself if the rear is facing away from the router.

The Asus PCE-AXE59BT, on the other hand, is a bit larger with a metal heatsink and a much more flexible antenna design. The main card is generally larger and is really just an adapter for a Wi-Fi module made by MediaTek. It’s capable of 2402Mbps at 5GHz or 6GHz with 160MHz support, and 574Mbps at 2.4GHz. The heatsink is more for show than anything, as we saw in our Asus PCE-AXE59BT review, with no portion touching the module beneath, but at least it looks nice.

If you want what is essentially the same adapter without the heatsink, you can get the Asus PCE-AXE5400, though you also give up the magnetic antenna. Speaking of the magnetic antenna, this is the primary difference between the two, with the large Asus antenna able to be mounted higher up and out of the way of interference. For a lot of people, simply sticking the antenna to the top of the PC case can lead to a big improvement in connection quality.

To be fair, you could get aftermarket antennas for just about any desktop Wi-Fi adapter, but it’s nice to have a good-quality antenna included with the Asus kit from the start. With a padded magnetic base, it’s easy to position the antenna right where you want it without scratching your case or resorting to command strips.

Wireless performance

When it comes to the numbers, the Asus solution offers twice the speed at 5GHz, making it a better fit for those with a gigabit or faster internet connection. While the TP-Link still offers a solid 1201Mbps, with wireless congestion and signal degradation, you almost never get the full speed of a wireless adapter in the real world. That being said, if you’re just using your PC for standard browsing and some smaller downloads, the performance of either adapter should be fine.

The Asus PCE-AXE59BT is powered by a MediaTek 7922 module and has the advantage of 6GHz Wi-Fi, which can be a big deal for those with a lot of wireless congestion. Someone living in an apartment, for example, could end up with disappointing speeds using 5GHz because of other nearby routers fighting for the same spectrum. With 6GHz, the spectrum is still largely vacant since it's still relatively new, and it has multiple channels that support 160MHz connections, so it’s easier to find some vacant space. Connecting your PC to 6GHz can also free up some 5GHz bandwidth on your router which most of your devices will still be using, though 6GHz Wi-Fi has worse coverage than 5GHz.

The TP-Link Archer TX20E, on the other hand, is powered by the Realtek 8852BE with support for Wi-Fi 6 at 2.4GHz and 5GHz. It supports a maximum link speed of 1201Mbps using 5GHz since it only supports 80MHz connections.

As we saw in our Asus PCE-AXE59BT review, this card achieved full gigabit internet speeds in the bedroom with a couple of walls between it and the router. The TP-Link card was closer to 500Mbps. Switching to local networking, the Asus was able to settle at around 1.2Gbps while the TP-Link was just shy of 700Mbps. This will, of course, vary by your internet speeds, the layout of your home, and your router. For these results, we used the beastly TP-Link Archer BE800 router to get the best out of these two Wi-Fi adapters.

Moving the PC into the same room as the router, the Asus card achieved local network speeds of up to 1.9Gbps while the TP-Link peaked at 765Mbps. Interestingly, upload speeds improved more than download speeds in this location, with the TP-Link easily hitting 900Mbps upload speeds. When it comes down to it, both cards perform very well for their specifications and if you don’t need gigabit speeds all the time, the TP-Link is a strong choice.

Both of the Wi-Fi cards offered strong ping times rarely exceeding 2ms to the router with internet speed tests showing similar jitter to wired tests. If you’re looking for Wi-Fi for online gaming, the pricier Asus card will likely hold up better in congested areas thanks to its wider bands as well as 6GHz support, but if you’re in a detached house with little congestion, either solution should be fine.

When it comes to Bluetooth, both of these adapters support version 5.2. I had no trouble using wireless headphones and game controllers with either card. While Bluetooth isn’t suitable for keyboards and mice if you’re gaming, for work, or browsing, it’s more than adequate and can help reduce the wire clutter at your desk.

Which is right for you?

When it comes down to which card to buy, Asus pulls ahead mostly thanks to its large included antenna. With the improved signal quality, the Asus was able to offer more consistent high speeds in more parts of the house. While many people don’t need speeds over 1Gbps, it’s nice to have access to it when you’re downloading something large, like a game.

The Asus card also has a nice look and feel, which has nothing to do with performance but could fit in better with gaming components if you’re going for a specific look. The USB connector on the Asus is also a bit larger and easier to plug in if you forgot to do it before slotting it into the motherboard. With speeds exceeding 1Gbps in multiple rooms of the house, 6GHz Wi-Fi 6E, and 160MHz support, the PCE-AXE59BT is one of the fastest Wi-Fi solutions you can get.

If you’re on a higher budget or just don’t have internet speeds higher than 500Mbps available, the TP-Link Archer TX20E could be all you need. While it’s around half the speed of the Asus, it’s still plenty fast for most people. Ping times were consistently low and presented no issues while gaming when paired with a strong router.

This card lacks 6GHz support, but the fact of the matter is that many people don’t yet need that extra capacity, and furthermore, they’ll need to have one of the best Wi-Fi routers with Wi-Fi 6E or Wi-Fi 7 support to even use it. If you’re looking for reliable Wi-Fi on a budget with plenty of speed for streaming, browsing, and even gaming, the TP-Link is still a great choice.