Asus ROG Swift PG27AQDM $699 $799 Save $100 The Asus ROG Swift OLED PG27AQDM is a phenomenal monitor with an OLED panel that provides a superfast 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms response time. Now, it can be had for its lowest price yet at $699.

This Asus is one of the best gaming monitors out right now. And while it looks a bit aggressive, the thing that really matters is that it offers some of the best visuals and performance numbers that you can get, which can really elevate your PC gaming experience.

The monitor delivers with its 240hz refresh rate and 0.03ms response time, and now comes in at its lowest price to date at $100 off. You can grab this deal from Amazon with the monitor costing $699. But be quick, because at this price, the deal won't last long.

What's great about the Asus ROG Swift PG27AQDM?

This is one of those monitors that really delivers when it comes to looks and performance. You're getting a good size with its 26.5-inch 1440p OLED panel that delivers accurate colors with a 99% DCI-P3 gamut. In addition, it has the ability to crank up to 1,000 nits of brightness, and has a refresh rate of 240Hz and response time of 0.03ms.

As far as other areas, the monitor has an anti-glare coating on the screen, and also has custom cooling tech in order to keep running optimally over long periods of use. Those looking to really dial in the experience will be happy to know that there are customization options available for the monitor. Furthermore, you'll also have support for AMD's Freesync Premium and Nvidia's G-Sync technology.

Those worried about the OLED panel should feel confident in this model as there are features in place like screen move and pixel cleaning that aim to keep the display as pristine as possible. When it comes to connectivity, this monitor has plenty with a USB hub, two HDMI ports, and one DisplayPort 1.4. Naturally, you'll also be able to adjust the height, tilt, and even pivot of the monitor.

Those that like a little eye-candy with their monitors will be happy to know that there is RGB lighting on the rear, along with an Asus logo that can project onto your desk if that's what you're into. Overall, you really can't go wrong with this monitor and now that it's down to its lowest price, it's an absolute no-brainer. So get it now before the deal's over.