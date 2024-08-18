The best gaming monitor you can buy Asus ROG Swift PG27AQDM $754 $799 Save $45 The Asus ROG Swift OLED PG27AQDM is a phenomenal HDR monitor with an OLED panel that provides a wide range of brightness and individual brightness control for each pixel. It also has a sharp resolution and a super-fast 240Hz refresh rate. $754 at Amazon $754 at B&H

In addition to having a great laptop or computer, it's also important to have a great set of complimentary accessories as well. Probably one of the first things that you think of when it comes to accessories is great keyboard and mouse. But there's also one that often gets overlooked, and that's your monitor. Not only can this accessory make a huge difference in your professional life, but it can also make some big changes to your personal life as well.

And if you're someone that loves to watch movies and play games, then having a good monitor is going to be a must. And while there are tons of different options out there, we think this Asus ROG Swift PG27AQDM monitor is going to be the best one to go with. Not only is this our favorite monitor of 2024, but it's also a fantastic performer and now comes in at a discounted price. For a limited time, you can score this monitor for $754. And while the discount might not be huge, the promotion does bring the price down to its lowest to date.

What's great about the Asus ROG Swift PG27AQDM monitor?

This monitor delivers when it comes to performance, featuring a vibrant OLED panel that features accurate colors with a 99% DCI-P3 gamut, excellent black levels, and a refresh rate that maxes out at 240Hz. The monitor also packs a custom heatsink in order to keep things cool, so that it can operate at its best.

When it comes to size, this monitor has a 26.5-inch QHD panel with an anti-glare coating that reduces reflections and glare. In addition, the monitor is lightning quick, with a response time that comes in at 0.03ms. And just in case you were wondering, yes, this thing can get bright, coming in with 1,000 nits of peak brightness.

Of course, if you need more, then the monitor also offers support for Nvidia's G-Sync technology, providing an extra layer that can protect against screen tears and artifacts. Overall, this is a fantastic monitor that does have a high price tag. But for a limited time, you can save a little, with this recent price drop that knocks it down to its lowest price yet.