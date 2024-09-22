Lowest price ever Asus ROG Swift PG27AQDM $754 $799 Save $45 The Asus ROG Swift OLED PG27AQDM is a phenomenal HDR monitor with an OLED panel that provides vibrant colors and excellent black levels. The display also features a 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms response time. $754 at Amazon $754 at B&H

If you're looking for one of the best gaming monitors out right now, the 27-inch Asus ROG Swift OLED monitor is going to be it. Not only does this monitor look good thanks to its sleek design, but it also provides a visual experience that goes unmatched, with impressive colors and excellent black levels. Furthermore, you also get excellent performance here as well, with a 240hz refresh rate and 0.03ms response time.

Normally, a monitor like this would cost quite a bit, but you can now score this model for an absolute steal as it drops to its lowest price, coming in at $754. Now, we know that price isn't cheap by any means, but this is an extremely fair price for this monitor, offering tons of bang for your buck. So if you've been looking to buy something new or just need to upgrade from your current setup, this monitor is going to be the one to go with.

What's great about this Asus ROG Swift 27-inch OLED monitor?

There's a lot to love about this monitor, but let's get into the specifications first. This 26.5-inch monitor has a resolution of 1440p and an OLED panel that's extremely color accurate with a 99% DCI-P3 gamut that provides vivid colors and super black levels. The OLED panel can get quite bright, cranking up to 1,000 nits of brightness, while also having a reasonably quick refresh rate of 240Hz and response time of 0.03ms.

In addition, the monitor also packs custom cooling technology to keep performing at its peak for longer durations, and there's even an anti-glare coating on the screen in order to provide the most optimum experience no matter the environment. Of course, Asus also has its own set of software features that can really dial in the display settings to your needs. Furthermore, it also has settings that will maximize the life of your monitor, like pixel cleaning, screen move, and more.

And like many other high-end monitors, you get support for AMD's Freesync Premium, along with Nvidia's G-Sync technology as well. And connectivity on the monitor is also plentiful with an included USB hub, two HDMI and one DisplayPort 1.4. The stand also makes it easy to maneuver with height, tilt, and even pivoting adjustments. This really is a monitor that has it all. So grab it while you can because this deal won't be around long.