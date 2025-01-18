Asus ROG Swift PG34WCDM monitor $800 $899 Save $99 This 34-inch monitor is perfect for gamers and is now down to its lowest price yet at $800. Get it now for this discounted price while you can. $800 at Amazon

A new monitor can make a world of difference, especially if you're looking to improve your gaming experience. And while there are plenty of different options out there, we think going with an OLED model is going to provide the most impact, offering vivid colors, fantastic black levels, and excellent performance.

Of course, price is always an issue, but if you can manage to shave just a little off, it can really help seal the deal. With that said, this Asus gaming monitor is down to $800, which is $99 off its original retail price. We know this isn't cheap by any means, but this is the lowest price we've seen for this monitor yet.

What's great about this Asus OLED gaming monitor?

This OLED monitor delivers when it comes to looks and features, with its large 34-inch 800R curved OLED screen with a 1440p resolution and 21:9 aspect ratio. Naturally, since this is OLED you get vibrant colors, but it's also quite accurate as well, with 99% DCI-P3 gamut coverage and VESA DisplayHDR 400 True Black certification.

Furthermore, you also get plenty of performance here with a 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms response time. The monitor also has a 800R curve that provides a more immersive experience, which is great for movies and games. When it comes to connectivity, the monitor includes DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI 2.1, USB-A, and USB-C with 90W power delivery.

It also has a built-in KVM that will allow for seamless switching between two connected devices. Beyond the above, the monitor is built to endure long playing sessions with custom cooling features. Overall, you really can't go wrong here with this model as it delivers on all fronts. Of course, if you're still on the fence, you can check out some other OLED monitor options as well.