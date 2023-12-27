ASUS ROG Swift OLED PG42UQ $950 $1400 Save $450 A large 41.5-inch OLED gaming monitor with excellent colors, fantastic contrast, and now priced well below its original retail price. For a limited time, you can score $450 off this monitor, bringing it down to its lowest price ever. $950 at B&H

OLED monitors can be quite expensive, but if you're looking to get yourself a great monitor at an excellent price, look no further than this Asus 41.5-inch monitor that's now dropped down to its lowest price ever. For a limited time, you can score this massive monitor with a $450 discount, which brings the price down to $949. You'll want to be quick, because at this price, the deal won't last long.

What's great about this Asus ROG Swift PG42UQ 41.5-inch gaming monitor?

This 41.5-inch monitor has an OLED panel with a maximum refresh rate of 138Hz. It also has a lightning quick 0.1ms response time, 98% DCI-P3 gamut, and true 10-bit color. What takes this monitor to another level is that not only do colors look great, but you also get excellent legibility when it comes to text thanks to the panel's sub-pixel layout.

The monitor does have a variety of connectivity options with HDMI 2.0, HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4, along with support for Nvidia's G-Sync technology, which will reduce graphical tearing and stuttering when connected to a PC with a compatible graphics card. In addition, the monitor also has additional ports like USB-A, 3.5mm audio jack, and even comes with a remote to make navigating menus easier.

You get stereo speakers for robust sound and the monitor even has a GamePlus mode with added benefits made specifically for gamers, like Stopwatch, Crosshair, Timer, Sniper, and FPS Counter. The monitor can also be calibrated to display smaller screen sizes with options coming in at 24, 27, and 34 inches. Overall, this is a fantastic monitor that really delivers when it comes to specifications.

So if you've been thinking about getting yourself a new monitor, this is going to be one to keep an eye on, especially at its newly discounted price, which makes it an absolute steal.